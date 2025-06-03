One huge twist could still occur in Vince McMahon's legal case, says former WWE star EC3 (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon is in the thick of a legal battle against former WWE employee, Janel Grant. According to ex-WWE star EC3, there could still be one big twist in the legal case.

Ad

In what was considered a huge twist, long-time WWE figure John Laurinaitis officially turned on Vince McMahon, agreeing to co-operate with Janel Grant. According to former WWE writer Vince Russo, this could have been a dangerous move for Laurinaitis.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 theorized that there's a possibility that John Laurinaitis is secretly working with Vince McMahon, and he could be working behind the scenes for him:

Ad

Trending

"I have one alternative theory because wrestling is crazy. What if John [Laurinaitis] is still working with Vince [McMahon]" (10:27-10:37)

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

EC3 added that it would be "so pro wrestling" if it happens, and Vince Russo said that he legitimately feels there's weight to what the former TNA World Champion stated.

You can watch the full video below:

Ad

What are the details of the situation between John Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon?

While it certainly would be a huge twist if EC3's theory came true, the reality of the situation seems like it's quite different. So what exactly are the details of John Laurinaitis being dropped from Janel Grant's lawsuit?

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to a new filing that was made a little over a week ago, John Laurinaitis was officially taken off Janel Grant's lawsuit, and a statement made (courtesy of POST Wrestling) from Grant's representatives confirmed this. They stated that Laurinaitis agreed to provide evidence that supports Grant's case against Vince McMahon.

It was described as a "pivotal" next step to hold McMahon accountable, and also stated that Laurinaitis wants to move on with his life. It has now been a few years since his disgraceful WWE exit, and even ex-creative head Vince Russo said that it was likely that Laurinaitis wants to be done with all of this.

Ad

The latest update revealed that Laurinaitis was dismissed from the case by the judge.

If you use any quotes from the article, please provide credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling, and don't forget to embed the episode of The Wrestling Outlaws.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More