Groundbreaking update on Vince McMahon's disturbing lawsuit; John Laurinaitis makes a bold move - Reports

A groundbreaking update has emerged regarding a disturbing lawsuit against Vince McMahon. In January 2024, former WWE employee Janel Grant sued Mr. McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and the company, alleging sexual misconduct, trafficking, and negligence.
Following Ms. Grant's lawsuit, the 79-year-old stepped down from his TKO role and has since been under federal investigation. Last year, Laurinaitis denied all accusations and claimed he was a "victim." It now appears the former RAW General Manager is prepared to provide her with evidence related to the case.
According to a legal document filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Connecticut, John Laurinaitis has been removed as a defendant in the lawsuit after he agreed to a confidential settlement. This dismissal is with prejudice, meaning the case cannot be brought against the 62-year-old again.
Below is the statement from Janel Grant's representatives:
"John Laurinaitis has agreed to cooperate and provide evidence in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE. His agreement to a confidential settlement is a pivotal next step toward holding McMahon and WWE accountable and bringing justice to Ms. Grant after years of sexual abuse and trafficking. Mr. Laurinaitis looks forward to moving on with his life. We cannot provide any additional details at this time." [H/T: POST Wrestling]
The wrestling world will have to wait for statements from Mr. McMahon and the company's representatives following John Laurinaitis' bold move.