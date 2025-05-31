4 things we know about Vince McMahon's new company

Vince McMahon is known for a lot of things. While his legacy is certainly complicated, especially with the various allegations that have emerged over the past few years, he is likely best known for being the long-time boss of WWE.

Ad

With that being said, McMahon is no longer affiliated with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. In 2022, he retired after some of the aforementioned allegations came to light. While he later made a comeback, he departed the wrestling promotion again, this time seemingly for good.

While McMahon has mounting legal issues to deal with, the former WWE owner appears to be keeping busy in other ways. Over the past six months or so, it has become public that he has formed a new company.

Ad

Trending

Much of what the company has planned is still under wraps, but some details have been made public. This article will look at four things we know about the former World Wrestling Entertainment Chairman's newest enterprise.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Below are four things we know about Vince McMahon's new company.

#4. The name of this new company is 14TH & I

WWE has had several names over the years. Capitol Wrestling Corporation, the World Wide Wrestling Federation, the World Wrestling Federation, and, as it is now known, World Wrestling Entertainment. A name is a key part of any business.

Ad

Vince McMahon's new business is called 14TH & I. He even registered several limited liability companies under the name for holdings, investments, and management.

According to reports, the name is in reference to the location of the Capitol Wrestling Corporation headquarters, which reportedly stood at the corner of 14th and I Streets in Washington, D.C., when Vincent J. McMahon led the company in the 1950s and 1960s. Despite having no attachment to RAW, SmackDown, and modern WWE, Vince is clearly still attached to the company's past.

Ad

#3. The company's focus has been revealed

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vince McMahon spent the bulk of his life running WWE, but that wasn't all he dabbled in. He infamously led other companies and programs, such as the World Bodybuilding Federation, the XFL, and WWE Studios.

Details are still somewhat scarce on what specifically 14TH & I will be doing, but some tidbits have been revealed. The company will focus on the fields of sports, media, and entertainment. Needless to say, that covers a wide variety of projects.

Ad

The new business venture has also been described as an "entertainment hub company," and the primary goal seems to be buyouts and majority deals of whatever ventures they tackle. A comparison for wrestling could be TKO acquiring WWE and later AAA.

#2. Former WWE employee Brad Blum is the president of the company

Expand Tweet

Ad

A business venture like the one Vince McMahon is forming will require plenty of staff. For example, WWE these days has the likes of Nick Khan, Triple H, and various other personalities well-known to wrestling fans.

While much of the staff isn't yet known, one key player is. Vince McMahon has apparently brought in Brad Blum to serve as the President of 14TH & I. Wrestling fans may recognize that name, as he has ties to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Ad

Blum was once the Chief Operating Officer of WWE. He left over a year ago, not too long after Vince McMahon wrapped up with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. With the benefit of hindsight, it seems clear he wanted to work with Vince instead of TKO, Triple H, and Nick Khan.

#1. Vince McMahon's focus will seemingly be on this new company and not pro wrestling

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE fans have often shared concerns about Vince McMahon potentially returning to the company. Most seemed to celebrate his retirement in 2022. Once Vince returned, popular stars such as DIY, Bronson Reed, and others became less active on television or disappeared entirely. That didn't make fans happy.

Those fans may not need to worry, however, as this new project means his focus is seemingly on 14TH & I, not WWE. Reports state that, for now, there is no indication that McMahon's new company has any interest in wrestling-related ventures.

While there is certainly a chance that pro wrestling could be included under the sports & entertainment banner, as of now, there is no reason to believe this will be the case. Instead, it appears that Vince McMahon is truly shifting his focus from the professional wrestling industry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More