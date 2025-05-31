Triple H and Stephanie forced Vince McMahon to sell WWE; wrestling veteran exposes possible betrayal (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Vince McMahon's idea behind selling the company to Endeavor. The veteran promoter is once again in the news after reports of him wanting to purchase the company again cropped up.

Vince McMahon sold WWE to Endeavor Group in 2023. Vince stayed on after the acquisition as the Executive Chairman. However, the 79-year-old had to step back from his role after backlash due to a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant. He was also being investigated by Federal agencies for fraud.

On a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo explained that everybody who knew Mr. McMahon was sure that he would be in office until his dying days. The former writer recalled how much the promoter loved his job and how it was a surprise for everyone when he decided to sell the company. Russo suggested that Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan voting against him at a Board meeting pushed him to sell the company to his longtime friend, Ari Emanuel.

"Everybody believed they were gonna find Vince McMahon dead in his office when he was 90 years old. He was never leaving the WWE. I think what happened is when he tried to come back on the board, and Triple H, Stephanie, and Nick Khan voted against him, that's when Vince said, 'You'll get this company over my dead body when I die.' And that's when he made the decision to sell the company." [From 21:11 onwards]

Last week, former WWE employee and wrestling analyst Jonathan Coachman reported that Vince McMahon may be interested in buying back WWE. After his shocking report, several other outlets claimed that the 79-year-old may indeed be looking to regain control. It will be interesting to see how this situation develops in the coming months.

