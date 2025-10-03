3 Men Sable was romantically linked with before marrying WWE legend Brock Lesnar

WWE star Brock Lesnar keeps his real life very private. The Beast Incarnate is married to Sable, who is famous for her tenure in the Stamford-based promotion from 1996 to 1999. Additionally, she had a second one-year run in WWE from 2003 to 2004.The first exit of Sable from the company will always remain a big controversy. Meanwhile, in this article, we will delve deeper into the personal life history of the Diva. We will be examining three men she was romantically linked to before marrying the Mayor of Suplex City.#3. Wayne W RichardsonWayne W Richardson was the first man whom Sable got married to in 1987. The couple even had a daughter together named Mariah. However, a major tragic incident occurred four years after their marriage.This happened when Wayne suffered a drunk driving incident in 1991. The incident led to the unfortunate end of Sable's first marriage in real life.#2. Marc MeroTyrel Spencer 🤙 @TyrelSpencer2LINKWildman Marc Mero &amp;amp;amp; Sable is on the cover of WWF August Magazine 1996Marc Mero is another name on the list who was romantically linked with the former WWE star. Almost two years after Richardson passed away, the female veteran met Marc Mero. For those who might not know, Marc is a retired professional wrestler and an ex-amateur boxer. He is also a motivational speaker.Following this, Sable and Marc got married in 1994. Post this, the 58-year-old female star also debuted in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut and appeared on WWE television.However, their relationship came to an end in 2004 when Sable decided to leave him after almost 10 years of marriage. This eventually led to their divorce in the World Wrestling Entertainment.#1. Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahonVince McMahon always remains a controversial figure in the professional wrestling business. Wrestling veteran Francine once claimed that the former chairman was in love with Sable. This contributes as the primary reason behind the Diva leaving the Stamford-based promotion in her first run.Even the veteran claimed that Sable not only left the company but also sued the promotion for sexual harassment. After settling the lawsuit outside the court, Brock Lesnar's wife returned to WWE in 2003.&quot;I've never heard of them having an affair. Well, Vince doesn't remember about the lawsuit, and he looked a little pi**ed off while talking about it. And it was weird, so to speak. So, I don't know what he was alluding to, but I've always heard that Vince was in love with Sable on a shoot. So, take that for what you will,&quot; Francine said.In the second run, she also had an on-screen affair with Vince McMahon. The storyline also got significant attention from the 7000 audience.