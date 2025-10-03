  • home icon
  • 3 Men Sable was romantically linked with before marrying WWE legend Brock Lesnar

By Love Verma
Published Oct 03, 2025 02:42 GMT
Sable is a former WWE star. [Image credits: WWE.com]
WWE star Brock Lesnar keeps his real life very private. The Beast Incarnate is married to Sable, who is famous for her tenure in the Stamford-based promotion from 1996 to 1999. Additionally, she had a second one-year run in WWE from 2003 to 2004.

The first exit of Sable from the company will always remain a big controversy. Meanwhile, in this article, we will delve deeper into the personal life history of the Diva. We will be examining three men she was romantically linked to before marrying the Mayor of Suplex City.

#3. Wayne W Richardson

Wayne W Richardson was the first man whom Sable got married to in 1987. The couple even had a daughter together named Mariah. However, a major tragic incident occurred four years after their marriage.

This happened when Wayne suffered a drunk driving incident in 1991. The incident led to the unfortunate end of Sable's first marriage in real life.

#2. Marc Mero

Marc Mero is another name on the list who was romantically linked with the former WWE star. Almost two years after Richardson passed away, the female veteran met Marc Mero. For those who might not know, Marc is a retired professional wrestler and an ex-amateur boxer. He is also a motivational speaker.

Following this, Sable and Marc got married in 1994. Post this, the 58-year-old female star also debuted in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut and appeared on WWE television.

However, their relationship came to an end in 2004 when Sable decided to leave him after almost 10 years of marriage. This eventually led to their divorce in the World Wrestling Entertainment.

#1. Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon always remains a controversial figure in the professional wrestling business. Wrestling veteran Francine once claimed that the former chairman was in love with Sable. This contributes as the primary reason behind the Diva leaving the Stamford-based promotion in her first run.

Even the veteran claimed that Sable not only left the company but also sued the promotion for sexual harassment. After settling the lawsuit outside the court, Brock Lesnar's wife returned to WWE in 2003.

"I've never heard of them having an affair. Well, Vince doesn't remember about the lawsuit, and he looked a little pi**ed off while talking about it. And it was weird, so to speak. So, I don't know what he was alluding to, but I've always heard that Vince was in love with Sable on a shoot. So, take that for what you will," Francine said.
In the second run, she also had an on-screen affair with Vince McMahon. The storyline also got significant attention from the 7000 audience.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Edited by Angana Roy
