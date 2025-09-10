3 Men WWE star Becky Lynch dated before marrying Seth Rollins

The reigning WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, is undoubtedly one of the greatest pro wrestlers of her generation. Currently, Lynch is teamed up with her World Heavyweight Champion husband, Seth Rollins.The power couple is all set to face CM Punk and returning AJ Lee at the Wrestlepalooza 2025 Premium Live Event. Many may not know that The Man has dated other men before finally marrying Seth Rollins.In this article, we will look at three men Big Time Becks dated before marrying Rollins.#3. Jeff DyeBecky Lynch dated comedian and actor Jeff Dye. The rumors about the two dating first emerged in 2018, when Becky Lynch started to gain popularity in the Stamford-based promotion.The relationship between Big Time Becks and Dye didn't last long, as the current Women's Intercontinental Champion began dating her now husband, Seth Rollins, the following year in 2019, and the rest is history.#2. Luke SandersThe 38-year-old WWE RAW Superstar has also dated retired UFC Bantamweight fighter Luke Sanders. The two reportedly started dating back in 2016.The romantic connection between Lynch and Sanders lasted for almost two years, and in 2018, they mutually parted ways and went their separate ways.#1. Former WWE Universal ChampionBecky Lynch has also dated a fellow Stamford-based promotion superstar. The star in question is the inaugural Universal Champion, Finn Balor.The Prince and The Man share a long history, as they both are from the same country, Ireland, and Balor also trained Becky Lynch when she initially began professional wrestling. The 38-year-old superstar has also mentioned the members of Judgment Day and her relationship in her book, calling it her first true love.The two broke up shortly after Balor moved to Japan and Lynch went to the United States for her professional wrestling career.It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Becky Lynch in the coming months and whether she manages to beat CM Punk and AJ Lee at WWE Wrestlepalooza. Only time will tell.