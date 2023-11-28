3 mistakes AEW made with CM Punk that WWE can learn from

When it came to bringing CM Punk back to wrestling after nearly a decade, Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling did a lot right. His debut on Rampage was historic and damn well produced. Punk's speech was nearly perfect. And everybody in the crowd got ice cream bars.

However, things clearly went off the rails during Punk's time there. Injuries, personality clashes, and even backstage fistfights led to the Best in the World and AEW parting ways - and in very dramatic fashion.

Now that CM Punk has the Devil ice skating to work, we thought we'd take a look at some of the things AEW could have done differently that WWE can take a lesson or two from.

#3. CM Punk doesn't need a championship - World or otherwise

Charles Montgomery Punkalopolis III (not CM Punk's real name, but it's fun to say) is one of those stars who doesn't need a championship to be a star. He's held those titles; he's been on that pedestal. He may not be bigger than WWE, but he's certainly bigger than its titles.

Now, for this entry, we have to fully admit that putting the AEW World Championship on CM Punk wasn't really a mistake. Considering how young the company was (and still is) and how big a "get" Punk was, it made sense to some. Of course, injuries and backstage shenanigans made his reigns into...well, nothing. But the idea of "CM Punk, AEW World Champion" wasn't a terrible one heading into the summer of 2021.

We'll touch on that more in a little bit.

WWE, on the other hand, isn't a young company. The big dub been around since George Washington was President (don't look that up, we can't prove that.) Punk as a champion of any sort does neither WWE nor Punk himself any favors.

That's not to say you can't have CM Punk challenge for any of these championships. Think of how many people would tune in to watch Punk and Roman Reigns in the main event of, well... anything.

Frankly, at this point in his career, we can't imagine CM Punk would want the responsibility of being the face of the company. And who could blame him? That's a lot of hard work.

#2. Don't just let CM Punk say anything live

One of the things that makes CM Punk a legend is his skill on the microphone. When his career is all said and done, he's going to be recognized as one of the top five talkers in wrestling history.

But that doesn't mean you just let him say anything.

During his time in AEW, Punk made his issues with certain folks on the roster - people he wasn't even working a program with - very clear. Whether or not his grievances with these people were legitimate, in-ring promos and after-show press scrums frequently included barbs and insults toward said folks. These, as you probably well know, led to physical altercations - which, in a sense, led to Punk returning to WWE.

It's not as if Punk is incapable of showing restraint. Even years after his legendary "Pipe Bomb" promo, WWE never had an incident with him on the mic. At least, nothing close to what happened in AEW.

We weren't backstage for any of this, so this is all speculation, but it's quite possible that Tony Khan gave Punk a little too much leeway - and Punk went ahead and took it. WWE can't - and most likely won't - make the same mistake.

#1. Don't take him too seriously

When Punk was in AEW, it made sense for them to build a significant part of the company around him. They did the same for Chris Jericho, and they did the same for Jon Moxley. They were - and still are - a fairly young company that is still looking to build its own stars.

That's not a knock on AEW; it's just a fact. They'll get there.

That being said, he probably wasn't the guy to do that with.

Even when he first started with AEW, Punk said he was there to help the upcoming talent. Look it up, he said that. Somehow, along the way, Punk became not only AEW World Champion but the focus of his own weekly TV show.

Punk should get the same kind of treatment Edge did when he made his return. Let him win the Royal Rumble. Give him that WrestleMania main event he's been dying for. Hell, you have two nights for WrestleMania now; there's no reason they can't make that happen.

But let's not go overboard. I think even CM Punk would agree with that.