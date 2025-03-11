3 Mistakes Triple H has made with Jey Uso and Gunther in 2025

Under Triple H's regime, Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match and earned himself a world title shot against Gunther at WrestleMania 41. However, their feud on the Road to WrestleMania 41 doesn't seem good enough and fails to deliver a WrestleMania world title match storyline.

In this article, we will discuss three mistakes Triple H made with the YEET Master and the Ring General in 2025.

#3. The same stuff repeats every week on RAW

Since the announcement of the Gunther vs. Jey Uso match for WrestleMania 41, WWE has repeated the same stuff every week between these two stars. There is always some sort of brawl between these two stars, or one of them interferes in the other's match or arrives in the post-match.

Even on this week's episode of RAW, when Jey Uso defeated Grayson Waller, Gunther came in and put the YEET Master in a sleeper hold.

So, Triple H needs to avoid this mistake in the remaining weeks to generate buzz for this feud. Otherwise, this seems like a more mid-card title match rather than a world title feud.

#2. The match was announced too early

The gap between Royal Rumble PLE and WrestleMania is over two months. The match between Jey and Gunther was announced almost 10 weeks before Mania, which makes it too early to be official. This long gap has made it difficult for Triple H to book their rivalry with fresh elements every week.

So, announcing it too early seems like another major mistake made by The Game. Even if the company announced it too early, they should at least have given both stars some filler feuds. This would have allowed WWE to fill up this extended gap between Rumble and Mania.

#1. Triple H booking Jey Uso vs Gunther for Saturday Night Main Event seems like another major mistake

The match of Gunther and Jey Uso has already once taken place at Saturday Night Main Event, which arguably reduced the excitement for their WrestleMania showdown. It would be a far better situation if these two stars were heading Mania 41 as their first major showdown.

Surely, the SNME match makes pure sense for the narrative, but now some fans have an idea of what they will witness at WrestleMania 41. Hence, this shows that booking the Jey and Gunther match at the special event is more like a mistake for their world title match at Shows of the Shows.

