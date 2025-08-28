3 Mistakes Triple H should not make at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 at any cost

By Love Verma
Published Aug 28, 2025 05:00 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer in WWE.
Triple H is the WWE Chief Content Officer [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is just a few days away. For those unaware, the international premium live event will emanate live on August 31, 2025, from Paris La Défense Arena.

Several big names, including Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, John Cena, and more, have been officially announced for this show. In this article, we will be looking at three mistakes Triple H should not make at the forthcoming PLE at any cost.

#3. Bronson Reed defeating Roman Reigns

Bronson Reed and Roman Reigns are set to lock horns in a singles showdown. The Tsunami has been engaged in a feud with the OTC over the past few weeks, which resulted in this showdown.

One of the major mistakes the Game should not make at Clash in Paris is letting Reed defeat the Original Tribal Chief in this match. Seeing as how many fans feel the OTC is suffering a major downfall in WWE, a loss against a Vision member will not bode well for him.

Also, in the near future, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are sure to collide again. If the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion suffers a loss against The Visionary's alliance member, it will put him in a weaker position.

#2. Poor ending of the Fatal Four-Way Match

Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso at WWE Clash in Paris. The match is packed with star power and incredible talent. However, The King of Kings should avoid the mistake of giving this massive bout a poor ending.

Here, a poor ending doesn't mean that Rollins doesn't retain his title, but there should at least be a strong and believable way for that to happen. The Game must not fumble this time and must not have the same boring ending where a Vision member interferes and The Revolutionary retains the gold, similar to what the fans see on weekly TV.

#1. No return of Brock Lesnar at WWE Clash in Paris

John Cena and Logan Paul will square off in a singles match, and this seems like a perfect stage for another Brock Lesnar appearance. The Beast Incarnate is expected to clash against The Cenation Leader at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

Considering this, the international PLE could witness the comeback of Lesnar, where he destroys the 17-time WWE World Champion again, similar to what happened at SummerSlam 2025. This time, he may even have a hand in the match result if the attack happens when the referee is down, leading to Logan winning.

This angle will intensify their rivalry and generate more buzz in the WWE Universe for their forthcoming bout in the Stamford-based promotion.

