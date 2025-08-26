3 Clash in Paris 2025 matches canceled by WWE

We are now a few days away from WWE Clash in Paris 2025. The go-home edition of Monday Night RAW has also concluded, and only one SmackDown is left before the premium live event.In this article, we will discuss three matches WWE canceled for the upcoming Clash in Paris PLE.#3. Drew McIntyre vs Cody RhodesWWE stirred the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, but it's now almost confirmed that their match will not take place at Clash in Paris 2025. The American Nightmare is busy with his Hollywood commitments and has already been absent from television.Instead, Randy Orton attacked Drew McIntyre on last week's SmackDown, hinting that Drew vs Orton might be in plans for the international show. Now, WWE Wrestlepalooza could be the PLE where Rhodes and McIntyre lock horns in a World Championship bout.#2. Naomi vs Stephanie VaquerWrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKStephanie Vaquer’s message to her WWE Clash in Paris opponent, Naomi: “You just won a free pass to hell.” #SummerSlamNaomi was set to defend her Women's World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris. The 32-year-old star won the Evolution Battle Royal to earn this title shot.However, The Glow relinquished the Women's World Championship due to pregnancy and went on hiatus from the Sports entertainment juggernaut. As a result of this, Naomi vs Vaquer's match got canceled.Instead, the former NXT Women's Champion will get a title shot on a later date against an opponent to determine the new title holder.#1. Rhea Ripley vs IYO SKY plans changed drastically on WWE RAWWrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKAsuka confronts Iyo Sky and demands that she stop talking with Rhea Ripley Iyo pleads with Kairi Sane to trust her 💔 #WWERAWIn the past few months, there were considerable hints for a Rhea Ripley vs IYO SKY showdown at Clash in Paris 2025. The Mami is yet to pin the Genius of the Sky, and this frustration may lead to her heel turn and eventually them locking horns.However, now the plans have switched to RAW, and there are more chances of Rhea and SKY teaming up against the Kabuki Warriors, as Asuka's heel turn seems imminent.One of the major reasons behind these plan changes could be connected to Naomi's pregnancy. Her sudden absence from the red brand has left a void for a big heel star. Due to this, WWE has left no choice but to fast-track the heel turn of the Empress of Tomorrow.In between this, the Triple H creative regime seemingly pulled back the potential feud of Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky for Clash in Paris 2025.