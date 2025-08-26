  • home icon
5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW before Clash in Paris 2025

By Love Verma
Published Aug 26, 2025 01:26 GMT
WWE told us major things on RAW this week. [Image credits: WWE.com & X]

WWE RAW before Clash in Paris 2025 concluded with Jey Uso standing tall ahead of his Fatal Four-Way match for the World Heavyweight Championship. The main-event scenario witnessed a chaotic brawl, and besides this, Triple H's creative regime has brought some massive progress in the storyline.

In this article, we will be looking at five things WWE subtly told us on the red brand before Clash in Paris 2025.

#5. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes Chapter 3 teased

Roman Reigns was involved in a promo on Monday Night RAW where he talked about The YEET Master, Cody Rhodes, and The Vision. While mentioning The American Nightmare, he cited how Rhodes had already predicted this a year and a half ago.

When he brought up Cody, the live crowd gave a negative response, and Reigns instantly caught it and replied to those reactions as "interesting". With this slow development, it appears WWE may be planning another chapter in the Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes rivalry.

This may even unfold when the Undisputed WWE Champion turns heel to lock horns with a babyface Original Tribal Chief.

#4. Becky Lynch will retain her title against Nikki Bella

Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella are set to lock horns at Clash in Paris in a Women's Intercontinental Championship match. Over the past few weeks, we've seen The Fearless One stand tall against the Irish star, and even this continued on the red brand this week.

Nikki not only overpowered The Man but also posed with the Women's IC Title. The Hall of Famer standing tall before the premium live event is a major sign of her losing at the international show. Usually, a star who stands tall on the go-home show suffers a loss at the PLE.

#3. WWE mentioned Chris Jericho on RAW?

The name of Chris Jericho is currently the talk of the town among fans as the WWE Universe anticipates his return to the Stamford-based promotion. The buzz has escalated to new heights, especially with major references to Y2J.

There was a mention of Jericho on the Monday Night Show, when they cited the word "Learning Tree." Although the word is generic, it holds a close connection to the former WWE star.

In All Elite Wrestling, Chris led a faction named The Learning Tree. During commentary on RAW, Corey Graves mentioned The Learning Tree while discussing Roxanne Perez and The Judgment Day.

This could subtly be a mention of Chris Jericho and may potentially hint at his WWE comeback.

#2. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY vs. The Kabuki Warriors is imminent

With each passing week, things between IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors are getting more heated. On RAW this week, The Genius of Sky confronted The Eradicator backstage, thanking her for the help but saying that Asuka and Kairi Sane are like family to her, so she has to keep her distance from Mami.

In the background, The Empress of Tomorrow and Kairi were seeing this, and when IYO hugged Ripley, Asuka got furious. Later, Asuka also confronted SKY backstage and showed no faith in the former Women's World Champion.

All this development is a subtle confirmation that the Rhea and IYO vs. The Kabuki Warriors tag team showdown is imminent.

#1. Jey Uso is not winning the world title at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

Jey Uso managed to stand tall at the end of Monday Night RAW, but this does not appear to be a good sign for The YEET Master, heading towards Clash in Paris 2025. As cited above, in Nikki Bella's situation, The Fearless One stood tall in the go-home show and is likely to lose against Becky Lynch at the PLE; the same scenario applies to the Samoan star.

Jey Uso even superkicked CM Punk at the end of WWE RAW, and it seems that he is about to lose at the upcoming international PLE, since he stood tall on the go-home show before the match.

