Is WWE star Naomi pregnant? The truth finally revealed

By Love Verma
Published Aug 19, 2025 03:07 GMT
Naomi is now the former Women's World Champion. [Image credits: WWE on X]

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Naomi made her appearance and made a massive announcement. The Glow relinquished her Women's World Championship and walked away from the squared circle for an extended period.

Adam Pearce began this segment by welcoming the real-life Bloodline member. Shortly after entering the ring, Naomi showed everyone a clip from What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, where Jimmy Uso revealed that Naomi is pregnant and they are expecting a baby soon.

Soon after showing this footage, The Glow confirmed that she is pregnant and hilariously dragged Big Jim's actions for the same. The live crowd erupted and started chanting for Naomi, but she still tried to maintain the heel character.

also-read-trending Trending
She suddenly exploded at Adam Pearce and told him to leave the ring, as this wasn't the first time she was about to relinquish the gold. Before dropping the title, the 37-year-old star also sent a message to the entire women's division, confirming that whenever she returns, she will be ready to reclaim the title.

This segment on Monday Night RAW confirms that the real-life Bloodline member is pregnant and, due to her pregnancy, she will be on hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion.

We at SportsKeeda congratulate the former Women's World Champion and Jimmy Uso.

Current WWE champion reacts to Naomi's pregnancy in a hilarious way

Naomi is receiving congratulations from everywhere for her pregnancy. WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch also shared something that has drawn significant attention from the fans.

The Irish star reacted to the video from Stephanie McMahon's show and marked The Glow as an irresponsible Champion.

"How irresponsible getting pregnant as a champion." Lynch wrote.
Many fans thought Becky was taking a shot at the 37-year-old star and trying to maintain her kayfabe. Meanwhile, if you know Lynch's history, you know that she's just congratulating the former champion in a unique manner.

During the pandemic era, Becky was also the title holder, but she relinquished the championship due to pregnancy and handed over the title to Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow was Ms. MITB at that time, which is why Lynch decided to hand over the title directly to her.

Even the WWE Universe pointed out that Lynch did the same in the past, like The Glow, and she seems to be joking about calling the real-life Bloodline member an irresponsible star.

