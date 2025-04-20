3 Mistakes Triple H shouldn’t make with Jey Uso as WWE World Heavyweight Champion

WWE WrestleMania 41 is under way. The first of the two-night extravaganza is now over and the show featured numerous big matches and even a handful of title changes.

The main event of the night saw CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns clash in a Triple Threat match. Meanwhile, the opening contest of the night featured Jey Uso challenging Gunther for the coveted World Heavyweight Championship.

Main Event Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble Match to earn the title opportunity and things got extremely personal on The Road To WrestleMania. Gunther blooded Jey's twin brother Jimmy and routinely mocked Uso, but ultimately lost to The YEET Master.

Below are three mistakes Triple H shouldn’t make with Jey Uso as WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

#3. He shouldn't hold the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for too long

Much to the fans' delight, Jey Uso is the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The title was reintroduced a little under two years ago. Since that time, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Gunther have all held the coveted prize.

While Drew McIntyre's reign was infamously short, the other runs with the gold were all fairly substantial. Rollins held the belt for almost a year. Damian held it from WrestleMania until WWE SummerSlam. Gunther held the gold from SummerSlam until tonight.

While those longer reigns are great, it would be a mistake for Triple H to book Jey Uso in the same way. As a wrestler, Jey is more limited than a Gunther or a Seth Rollins. As a character, he is an excellent underdog who gets knocked down, but then always gets back up.

Jey should not have a long run with the World Heavyweight Championship. Instead, it would be most ideal for him to lose the belt in relatively quick fashion and then fight to win the gold again.

#2. Jey Uso can't just revert back to being happy all of the time

Jey Uso is a great pro wrestler, especially when it comes to character work and cutting promos. During The Bloodline saga, Jey was one of the most pivotal characters, thanks to the emotion he routinely brought to the various stories at play.

However, there are some fans who are critical of Jey's evolution in WWE. Some aren't a fan of the "yeets" or of his flashy entrance. There is a feeling among some in the audience that he overly relies on these traits and uses them as a crutch.

That partially changed during the feud with Gunther. Jey, having seen Jimmy Uso get destroyed by The Ring General, was emotional and serious on Monday Night RAW. Fans, even those critical of Jey, seemed to love that direction.

It is imperative that Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment avoid having Jey just always be the smiling yeeter. He needs the character depth and emotional struggle that fans connect with. It would be a mistake to erase the progress made and go back to a somewhat generic happy-go-lucky personality.

#1. He needs to leave The Bloodline behind him

While Jey Uso's best work in his entire career arguably came through The Bloodline saga, it is worth noting that his story within the group began in 2020. That is around five years ago.

In WWE years, that's practically a lifetime. He had stellar programs and major moments with Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa, among others over the course of those five years. Still, it has all been done.

If Jey Uso as World Heavyweight Champion will be successful, Triple H and WWE needs to avoid having it become another chapter in The Bloodline story. If he just feuds with Jimmy, Roman, or Solo, it won't allow Jey to stand on his own two feet and it will feel like retreading old ground.

Instead, Jey should have fresh opponents and fresh stories. If the company doesn't have enough fresh opponents and stories lined up, that is even more reason to have Uso drop the title in quick fashion, as outlined earlier in this article.

