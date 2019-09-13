3 mistakes WWE has already made before Clash of Champions 2019

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman are the RAW tag team champions.

We are less than 10 days away from the Clash of Champions, aka the PPV where every Championship Title is under the obligation to be defended and WWE has done a commendable job in booking some great matches for the event. The WWE Title rematch between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton is looking promising, especially after Orton recruited Revival under his wings. The fact that Revival is challenging the New Day for the SmackDown LIVE Tag Team Titles also adds an interesting dynamic to this feud. Sasha Banks made a brilliant return and has been excellent so far as a heel.

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman have to pull double duty as they have to defend their RAW Tag Team Titles against the unlikely pair of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, along with their Universal title clash. There are other matchups for the event that can guarantee us a spectacular show.

However, WWE has already committed some mistakes ahead of Clash of Champions 2019. In this article, we will take a look at a few of them.

#3 Most of the challengers did not earn their title shots.

WWE promised us that Superstars will have to earn their title shots.

The team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler survived a Tag Team Turmoil match to earn themselves the opportunity to challenge Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman.

A while ago, WWE promised the fans that Superstars will have to earn their title shots. However, WWE is backing down on its promise and building championship feuds out of nowhere. Now, since Cedric Alexander pinned AJ Styles on the latest RAW, WWE announced a title match between those two at Clash of Champions.

Earning a title shot - in contrast to being given a title shot - will only give more credibility to a challenger.

