3 Mistakes WWE has made with John Cena's heel run so far

John Cena turned heel in earth-shattering fashion at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. The then 16-time World Champion aligned with The Rock, initiating a brutal beatdown of Cody Rhodes in which The Great One and Travis Scott both partook after The American Nightmare refused to "sell his soul."

This kicked off an epic build to WrestleMania 41 between Cena and the former AEW star, culminating with The Franchise Player winning a record 17th world title. While The Cenation Leader's run has not been bad by any stretch of the imagination, few can deny that it could have been better in some aspects. Some missteps have been made, and fans have not been shy to point them out.

Here are three mistakes WWE has so far made with John Cena's unforgettable heel turn:

#3. Travis Scott's involvement in John Cena's WWE heel run has put off some fans

Travis Scott was in the ring when John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025. The rapper made headlines when he reportedly bruised Cody Rhodes' eardrum in that segment, but he did not factor in the feud until WrestleMania 41. At The Show of Shows itself, the 10-time Grammy nominee interrupted Cena vs. Rhodes, receiving a Cross Rhodes from Cody.

Given that he's an outsider to the business and his significance in the rivalry has yet to be explained, many fans are naturally disappointed with his involvement. The "Cactus Jack" singer may be integrated fully into the storyline going forward, but for now, his barely explained involvement is proving to be a mistake in The Cenation Leader's heel run.

#2. John Cena's light schedule on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 41 has affected the perception of his heel turn

Expand Tweet

In late 2024, it was reported that John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour would run on something close to a full-time schedule. This caused much excitement among fans who hoped for one last "vintage" run from one of the most reliable marquee players the company has ever had. Thus far, this has not been the case, with Cena managing only eight appearances.

As a result, fans have grown impatient with the 17-time World Champion, beginning to sour on his Retirement Tour. While an average of two appearances a month is not too bad on paper, one can understand why the audience feels the way it does, especially when a veteran like CM Punk sometimes appears twice a week.

At some point, The Champ needs to put together a run of consecutive appearances if his heel run is to be better regarded.

#1. The Rock's inconsistent involvement has negatively affected John Cena's heel turn in multiple ways

Expand Tweet

John Cena's heel turn entailed him aligning with The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 after Cody Rhodes rejected The Final Boss's offer. At the time, it seemed that the two Hollywood megastars would be collaborating regularly as something of a dream team of heels. However, not only have they not been seen together since, but The Great One has barely been mentioned.

Fans have repeatedly questioned The Brahma Bull's role in his iconic rival-turned-ally's heel run, and many speculated that he would interfere in Cena's WrestleMania 41 match. Given that he did not appear, more and more fans are questioning whether The Final Boss' involvement was a mistake in the first place. The longer the 52-year-old stays absent, the more it seems like one.

The fact that "No Rock" trended worldwide on X following WrestleMania 41 Night Two should be proof enough for Triple H and Co.

