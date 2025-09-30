3 Mistakes WWE made on RAW (September 29, 2025)

Roman Reigns made his latest return to help the Usos during the main event of WWE RAW. He blasted Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed with a steel chair, yet only seemed concerned with Jey Uso after the win.

Rhea Ripley was looking for a fight as she opened the show. Mami was mad with Asuka and Kairi Sane betraying IYO SKY last week after her own victory over the Empress of Tomorrow.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes exchanged words two weeks ahead of their showdown at Crown Jewel in Perth. Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton did the same backstage. With less than two weeks to go, WWE made the next three mistakes on RAW.

#3. Hurting the Bulgarian Brute's mystique

Dominik Mysterio defended the Intercontinental title against Rusev in the opening match of the night. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh accompanied Dom to the ring but left for the match.

Since he had to rely on himself, the champ resorted to a low blow and holding the tights to defeat The Bulgarian Brute. The fans treated Dirty Dom like the face, but he acted like anything but a hero.

Having Rusev lose in that manner diminishes his aura as a physical monster like Breakker, Reed, or Gunther. Had he been blasted by a chair multiple times or speared, it would have been more believable.

#2. Nothing much on RAW for the World Tag Team Champions

The Judgment Day has a lot of gold. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

When Balor and McDonagh accompanied Dominik Mysterio to the ring, they were adorned with the World Tag Team titles on their shoulders. It was likely to remind everyone that RAW still has tag team champs.

With how they've been booked over the last two years, it feels like those belts are more props than titles. The Judgment Day last defended them against the LWO on July 28th. They won them in late June.

Part of the issue is the shallow depth in RAW's tag team ranks. The New Day and War Raiders are the last two teams to hold the gold before Balor and McDonagh.

There's no reason a team or two from SmackDown couldn't have moved to the red brand. Fraxiom, DIY, or even the Street Profits would help out immensely.

#1. Repetitive booking in the Vision/OG Bloodline saga

Whenever the Vision and the OG Bloodline face off, it ends in one of two ways. The Vision gets the upper hand and leaves the Usos lying flat on the mat. The Usos come out on top the next week, either in a match or during a segment.

Breakker and Reed won at Wrestlepalooza but lost on RAW. That booking doesn't help either side advance. Some feuds must be booked with one side winning 75% of the encounters. The Vision is the new faction on RAW and should dominate.

However, they lose as much as they win. This didn't happen with the Bloodline or the early stages of the Judgment Day. Despite a surprise return, Roman Reigns' booking is just as repetitive.

He saves his cousins one week and gets plastered the next week. It's always done to set up his latest break from the action. Triple H needs to switch things up and not be afraid to have one side dominate the other.

