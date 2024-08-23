3 mistakes WWE made with Roman Reigns since he returned as The Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns returned to WWE in 2020 exactly four years ago on this day. He made a smashing comeback towards the end of the SummerSlam 2020 main event, by taking down both The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

Since then, 'The Tribal Chief' has become the most-famed WWE Superstar of the modern era. He built a faction that reached extraordinary heights and ensured that every rivalry he worked in left a mark on the WWE Universe.

However, even when WWE tried to do everything right by Roman Reigns, here are three mistakes that the Stamford-based promotion made along the way:

#3. The Tribal Chief storyline is difficult to bypass

The storyline of how Roman Reigns became 'The Tribal Chief' and how he worked as 'The Head of the Table' is truly remarkable. However, the way that the term has been aligned with Reigns, it will be difficult to think of anyone but him as 'The Tribal Chief'.

Even now when Solo Sikoa is supposedly 'The Tribal Chief,' fans continue to acknowledge Roman Reigns as the rightful 'Head of the Table.' The gimmick has got so over that the fans just cannot see anyone but Roman in that position. This might become a problem in the future since Reigns has years ahead of him in the business and at some point, the character might become stale.

#2. Roman Reigns might be involved in The Bloodline storyline for a while

The Bloodline saga began with The OTC and it seems like it's not slowing down anytime soon. He has been in this storyline since 2020, and even when he isn't The Tribal Chief, he is still involved in the same angle.

WWE is working on long-term storytelling for The Bloodline and is continuously evolving it by making changes to the faction. It will be difficult to insert Reigns in any other storyline while the Samoan stable still exists.

#1. His Undisputed WWE Championship reign was possibly his greatest feat

Roman Reigns was champion for 1,316 days, from Payback 2020 to WrestleMania XL. He became one of the top superstars with the longest world title reigns in WWE and etched his name in history. Undoubtedly, it is one of the greatest championship runs of the modern era.

Unfortunately, Reigns might not be able to surpass this championship run with any other feat he might achieve in the future. In fact, it might be difficult for other superstars of the modern era to achieve what Reigns has with his previous title run.

