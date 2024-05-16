3 mistakes WWE should not make at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE

On Saturday, May 25th, WWE will present the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, with the culmination of the men's and women's tournaments being two of the marquee matches on the card.

Whilst this is certainly not one of the biggest shows of the year, there are certain matches that fans believe need to be won by certain superstars.

Therefore we are going to take a look at three mistakes that WWE must avoid at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event:

#3. The Honorary Uce's reign comes to a surprise end

Apart from the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, one of the matches that many fans are excited to see is the Triple Threat showdown between Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

Since defeating Gunther to win the prestigious title at WrestleMania 40, Sami Zayn has continued to elevate the championship's lineage with some stellar matches on RAW, most notably against Gable in his hometown of Montreal.

Speaking to WWE's YouTube Channel after he defeated the Ring General in Philadelphia, Sami Zayn stated why winning the Intercontinental Championship meant so much to him.

"I hope I’m not being overdramatic when I say I needed this. I needed this more than I can put into words—more than, you know, you talked about that self-doubt. Some of it was on television, and you saw it for yourself! To end this, this historic moment, Intercontinental title reign! Look, hats off to Gunther! Probably the most physical match I’ve ever been in, and I tapped into something that I didn’t even know I had in me!" he said.

Given the emotional connection that Zayn has with the fans, as well as him being the one to finally end Gunther's reign, it would be a big mistake for WWE to end Sami's run with the title at King and Queen of the Ring so soon after capturing the gold.

#2. The Genius of the Sky fails to be coronated

At the Premium Live Event on May 25th, WWE will also be crowning only the second-ever Queen of the Ring, with the tournament's first winner being Zelina Vega in 2021.

Next week on RAW, the representative of the red brand for the Queen of the Ring final will be decided as the former WWE Women's Champion, IYO SKY, takes on RAW's newest superstar and former NXT Women's Champion, Lyra Valkyria.

The Genius of The Sky has been one of the standout performers in the tournament so far, first beating Natalya before defeating Shayna Baszler this past Monday on RAW.

Following her showdown with SKY, Natalya took to social media and thanked the Japanese sensation for sharing the ring with her.

"I loved making magic with you this week, @iyo_sky! You're the 60th woman I've wrestled in @WWE and one of my absolute favorites to fight. Your hard work and passion to the craft speaks in your work. Besides you cheating to beat me at RAW on Monday,'' posted Natalya.

Since losing the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40 to her former Damage CTRL teammate, Bayley, IYO SKY has looked to regain some much-needed momentum.

Therefore the company would be wise to have her win one of their most prestigious tournaments for her to remain as one of the biggest stars in the women's division.

#1. The Ring General's journey to the top of WWE hits a speedbump

The Ring General Gunther is one WWE Superstar who seems destined to make it to the top of the company. Despite losing the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40 to Sami Zayn, the Austrian's stock within the promotion has not diminished.

A fitting way for him to reach the summit of the company would be to win the King of The Ring tournament on May 25th and add another jewel to his crown.

Over the years, superstars who have won the King of the Ring tournament have gone on to do great things, such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Booker T, Brock Lesnar, and Bret Hart.

WWE would be wise for him to have him win the tournament in Saudi Arabia as they gear up for the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event later this year; a show that Gunther will undoubtedly be a main feature on the card.

Gunther will lock horns with Main Event Jey Uso next Monday on RAW for the right to earn a spot in the final of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.