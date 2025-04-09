3 Mistakes WWE must not make on SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania

WWE has almost reached the final stages of the Road to WrestleMania 41, with two episodes of SmackDown and a single edition of RAW left for the Stamford-based promotion to advance the feuds to hype the matches on the two-night spectacle.

These episodes are vital and need to be booked cautiously so that the anticipation for the event reaches its peak and attracts the largest audience to tune in to watch WrestleMania 41. However, the Triple H-led creative team must avoid some major mistakes in the remaining episodes of SmackDown.

In this article, we look at three things that WWE must avoid:

#3. Randy Orton’s mystery opponent should not debut on WWE SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Nick Aldis announced that Randy Orton’s WrestleMania 41 match against Kevin Owens had fallen off the card. KO is currently suffering from a neck injury and needs urgent surgery.

Orton was upset with the news and lost his cool, nailing an RKO on Nick Aldis. Many feel WWE will book a surprise opponent for The Apex Predator for WrestleMania. Some top names on the list are potentially returning superstars Aleister Black and Rusev, and also GM Aldis.

However, the Stamford-based promotion must not reveal the identity of Orton’s potential opponent on SmackDown. The creative team should keep it under wraps and directly reveal it at the event, just like Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 38 opponent's identity was kept a secret until Cody Rhodes' entrance at The Showcase of The Immortals.

#2. No mention of The Rock from Cody Rhodes

The Rock hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since John Cena allied with him and attacked Cody Rhodes at the 2025 Elimination Chamber.

The Final Boss played a big part in John Cena’s heel turn. He was an important part of this entire storyline. However, the 16-time World Champion didn't mention The Rock even once during his appearances on RAW last month. Cody Rhodes finally brought up the real-life Bloodline member's name during the promo battle in London when he taunted his rival for selling out to The People's Champ.

However, the creative team has yet to explain how The Rock managed to persuade John Cena to embrace the dark side. Triple H and Co. must not shy away from letting The American Nightmare cut a scathing promo on The Great One on this week's SmackDown. This will help increase the interest among fans for the Undisputed WWE Title bout.

#1. Booking Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton in another promo battle

Last week, the promo battle between Charlotte Flair and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton turned ugly as both women allegedly went off-script and took personal shots at each other, crossing lines that weren’t meant to be crossed.

Both women reportedly received backstage heat for their promo. Some insiders have noted that the issues between Stratton and Flair are indeed real. The Game should avoid booking them in another promo segment.

Amid their real-life issues, things may turn ugly before WrestleMania 41 if both women get into a brawl and lose control.

