3 Mixed Tag Teams the WWE Universe wanted at WWE MMC II

Last year, WWE announced the first ever mixed tag team tournament where 12 tag teams (6 from RAW and 6 from SmackDown) comprising 1 male and 1 female superstar each went head-to-head in in-ring competition. For a change, WWE broadcasted the Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook Live at 10PM, after SmackDown Live! The tournament was eventful with Team Little Big (Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss), The Boss Club (Sasha Banks and Finn Balor), The Gold-Rose (Mandy Rose and Goldust) gaining huge popularity. Team Awe-ska (The Miz and Asuka) were crowned the inaugural WWE Mixed Match Challenge champions after they defeated the Robe Warriors (Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode) in the grand finale.

On September 4 2018, WWE announced a second season of the Mixed Match Challenge and also announced the 10 teams which will compete in a round-robin style tournament. Some pairs such as Jinder Mahal/Alicia Fox, Sasha Banks/Bobby Lashley have disappointed the fans as there were many better combinations than the WWE have announced.

In this article, we'll have a look at some teams which the WWE Universe wanted to see.

#1 Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella

YES! YES! YES!

Brie Bella has returned to in-ring competition and is all set to make her first pay-per-view appearance in over 2 years as she teams up with her husband to face the IT couple, the Miz and Maryse in a mixed-tag match at Hell in A Cell. What fuddles me is Daniel Bryan's absence from the Mixed Match Challenge. He is one of the greatest in-ring performers, besides his huge popularity among the fans. Even the Bella twins have gained loads of fans after the launch of their reality TV series "Total Bellas". Maybe WWE Creative has a bigger plan for Daniel and his wife, but to see them form a team at the Mixed Match Challenge would have been a treat for the WWE fans.

