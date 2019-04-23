3 moments from last night's Raw episode which made us believe WWE listens to its fans (22 April 2019)

The Phenomenal One

Another Monday, another edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE’s Flagship show. After the WrestleMania fall-out and Superstar Shake-up, this episode felt more like a fresh start. We got a look at a number of new additions to the roster such as Samoa Joe and Cesaro.

Casual fans were formally introduced to Cedric Alexander. In addition to that, there were a lot of fun matches too, especially the opening triple threat between AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, and Samoa Joe.

Last night's episode was better received than last week's show by the WWE Universe. Although the episode stumbled at times, the positives this week were clearly enough to outshine the negatives.

It's necessary for WWE to listen to its audience and improve its product accordingly. While last night's episode was filled with fan-pleasing moments, it wouldn't matter if WWE doesn't remain consistent in putting out a good show every single week.

So, without further ado, here are 3 moments from last night that prove WWE actually listened to what its fans have been demanding.

#3 The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders' dominant debut on Raw was ignored by the WWE Universe due to a funny name change

Last week, a shocking NXT call-up took place on Raw. The reigning tag team champions of the black & yellow brand, The War Raiders, arrived on the main roster.

Their debut match on Raw saw them picking up a dominant win over a 4-man team, featuring the current Raw tag team champions. However, all of the cool moments were ignored by the WWE Universe because of a weird decision taken by the creative.

The team's name was changed to "The Viking Experience" and all focus of the fans was on this questionable change. Many attributed the reason for this change to WWE being hesitant in using the word "war" on its flagship show. However, the new name was met with backlash and endless trolling! This week, the team's name was once again changed.

Now, the team of reigning NXT Tag Team Champions is going by the name, "The Viking Raiders". So, it looks like WWE was coaxed into changing the name after checking out fan reaction.

