3 Moments you may have missed from WWE TLC 2018

Here are a few moments you may have missed from WWE TLC 2018

Last night's WWE TLC Pay-Per-View saw a lot of contrasting moments, from the women of WWE executing an absolute classic TLC main-event to Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles putting their impeccable in-ring chemistry on display for the WWE Universe.

However, there are always a few subtle moments that the audience might overlook due to WWE's weekly schedule of programming.

Make sure to send in your thoughts in the comments section below if you want to point out other obscure and interesting moments from WWE TLC 2018.

With that being said, here are a few moments you may have missed regarding all the buzz surrounding last night's TLC Pay-Per-View...

#3 Daniel Bryan teased a new WWE Title design during WWE TLC Preview

The former 'YES' man's new gimmick might include a new WWE Title design in the works

As we all know, the NEW Daniel Bryan's character enables him to voice his opinions against consumerism in a very unique way.

It turns out that the character's dislike for consumerism and other related topics might integrate into SmackDown Live at an even higher level of degree than before. The current WWE Champion appeared on a live TLC preview before the Pay-Per-View officially kicked off.

“I am going to take this leather strap that was made from a skinned cow, that I like to name Daisy, and I am going to replace it with something sustainable," Daniel said.

Additionally, he also revealed that the Yes Lock will once again be called the LeBell Lock, a subsidiary plotline that was mentioned on commentary during the actual show itself.

The NEW Daniel Bryan has retained his prestigious title from TLC last night. Are we going to witness a change in the WWE Championship design on this week's edition of SmackDown Live?

