3 moments you may have missed on RAW this week (December 10, 2018)

Here are some moments you may have missed during this week's edition of Monday Night RAW

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (10th December 2018) saw a lot of contrasting moments from a rare TLC match on weekly television to Heath Slater coming to terms with his new identity as a referee.

However, there are always a few subtle moments that the audiences might overlook due to WWE's weekly schedule of programming.

With TLC 2018 taking place this Sunday, here are a few moments that you might have missed from the 10th December 2018 edition of Monday Night RAW...

With TLC 2018 taking place this Sunday, here are a few moments that you might have missed from the 10th December 2018 edition of Monday Night RAW...

#3: WWE used real-life situations to add more depth into storylines

WWE has a knack for using real-life scenarios in order to gain cheap heat

On this week's edition of RAW, the Ruby Riott-Natalya feud escalated to a whole new level, thanks to Ruby's character playing the emotional cards by revealing a table with a Jim Neidhart imprint on it.

For several weeks, this angle between Natalya and The Riott Squad hadn't gained any major traction. However, last night's segment which involved WWE using a real-life situation added more depth to this storyline.

Similarly, Dean Ambrose being asked about questions regarding Roman Reigns' stance on his actions just after playing a video reel of how Ambrose turned his back on Seth Rollins on a very emotional night is just another example of using real-life situations to give a necessary boost to weekly storylines.

Even if the inclusion of the late Jim Neidhart into the Natalya-Riott Squad feud can be a bit disrespectful once in a while, but if everyone on board is comfortable with controversial ideas like the ones mentioned above, then there might be an argument here.

Nevertheless, one can only wait till TLC to find whether these risks pay-off or not.

