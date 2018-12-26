3 Moments you may have missed on SmackDown Live this week (December 25, 2018)

Here are a few moments you may have missed from this week's SmackDown Live (Dec. 25)

This week's Christmas-themed edition of WWE SmackDown Live (25th December 2018) saw a lot of contrasting moments, from AJ Styles snapping at the end to Rusev becoming the new United States Champion.

However, there are always a few subtle moments that the audiences might overlook due to WWE's weekly schedule of programming.

With a brand new year on the horizon, here are a few moments that you might have missed from the 25th December 2018 edition of WWE SmackDown Live...

#3: The symbolism represented in Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe was quite admirable

Did you notice any symbolic gestures during Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe last night?

After absorbing weeks of insults from Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy finally got to face the Samoan Submission Machine during last night's Christmas-themed episode of SmackDown Live.

What really stood out as quite impressive was the fact that there were a lot of symbolic themes that struck only a few ardent viewers attention during this bout.

Jeff Hardy chose to wear very similar attire, as well as sported a face-paint which was reminiscent of Hardy's infamous match against Sting at TNA Victory Road 2011. Of course, it is no secret that Hardy was going through a dark phase in his life at that point in time, and he showed up intoxicated at Victory Road 2011 for his match against Sting.

Coincidentally, Jeff Hardy's current feud against Samoa Joe includes a lot of callbacks to Hardy's dark past. Therefore, The Charismatic Enigma's choice of attire during last night's show symbolizes his past demons and how they keep lurking around in the background at all times.

Insane symbolism he is wearing the same facepaint and clothes he did in the infamous match #SDLive pic.twitter.com/khIkWZaggn — Devin Panzarella (@DJDomino5) December 26, 2018

This ideology plays into a darker turn of events, where Hardy snaps towards the end and gets disqualified by handing a relentless beating to Samoa Joe.

Of course, the segment ended with Samoa Joe gaining the upper hand, but using symbolism to showcase several themes on a wrestling show makes it more compelling to watch...

