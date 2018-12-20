×
3 Monday Night Raw candidates to win the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Yazad Aria
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
648   //    20 Dec 2018, 23:09 IST

The Royal Rumble has traditionally begun the Road to WrestleMania.

The victor of the 30-man Royal Rumble match has traditionally been one of the focal points on the road to WrestleMania, as they were allowed to face a champion of their choosing at WrestleMania.

In the current Brand-Split Era, WWE has moved away from this formula; rather than choose which world champion they wanted to face, the winner has faced the world champion of their brand.

In the current Brand-Split Era, both winners have been from SmackDown Live, and have challenged for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Logic dictates therefore that a Monday Night RAW Superstar will emerge victorious.

However, the statistics indicate that SmackDown Live superstars have traditionally fared better in Royal Rumble matches, with 9 out of 12 winners when the Brand-Split has been in effect being from SmackDown Live.

This article, at least, looks to buck that trend.

Keeping with recent trends, all of these superstars are established main-eventers. Furthermore, all of these superstars are believable Royal Rumble winners, and have the necessary star-power to be the focal points of WWE's most important time of the year.

So without further ado, let's get to it.

Braun Strowman

First things first.

Yes, I am aware that Braun Strowman has a date with The Beast, Brock Lesnar, for the WWE Universal Championship at the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. However, unless that match is the main event of the evening, there is no reason Braun Strowman cannot pull double duty.

Braun Strowman is a hulking behemoth of a man.

Scratch that.

As we are often reminded, Braun Strowman is a monster among men. He is, quite simply put, a terrifying physical specimen.

He has also been positioned as the top babyface on Monday Night Raw. A top babyface's championship coronation traditionally takes place at WrestleMania. They have held off on Braun Strowman winning the big one for so long, why not make him and the fans wait just a little longer?

He has already been cheated out of the WWE Universal Championship once, and has a long and storied history with Brock Lesnar. Given that WWE loves to make its top babyfaces sympathetic, why not continue this trend?

Why not have Braun Strowman lose to Brock Lesnar due to shenanigans, only to have Strowman enter the Royal Rumble match, win it, and slay The Beast at WrestleMania 35?

Yazad Aria
FEATURED WRITER
