3 Things Possible at the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup

It’s time to shake things up again!

With WrestleMania and the RAW and SmackDown after are officially in the books, it is time to look forward to next week and WWE’s annual Superstar Shake-up. The Shake-up is one of the most anticipated nights of the WWE year as it sets the tone for the rest of the year and gives us new and refreshing feuds.

This year for the first time ever, the Shake-up is being advertised as an “International Shakeup” as the show will be held in Montreal, Canada. This will also make the show more interesting as Montreal is typically one of the louder crowds the WWE travels to. So, you can expect huge pops for guys like Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The only disappointing thing about this year’s shakeup is that superstars have been showing up on other brands for the past few months without an explanation for it at all. The brand split feels like it is becoming meaningless once again. The past two nights have been understandable since WWE wants to give fans a taste of possible feuds that can happen when the shakeup happens, but besides that, the random appearances diminish the brand split. Hopefully with the shakeup next week, this trend ends and things get back to normal.

The moves that happen next week will also give us a clearer picture as to who will be the new contenders for each title as well as who may be the favorites for next month’s Money in the Bank Pay Per View. As of now, there is no clear contender or feuds that are set in stone after WrestleMania and the RAW and SmackDown are the just past.

With all of that being said, here are three things that can happen with next week’s Superstar Shakeup. Make sure you stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest breaking news and rumors as the shakeup draws closer and closer.

#3 The United States and Intercontinental Championships will switch brands

The current United States and Intercontinental Champions are Samoa Joe and Finn Balor respectively. The mid cards on both brands can use a fresh reboot and new feuds for these titles, so I see Joe and Balor switching sides during the Superstar Shakeup.

Joe, who recently won the United States Championship, is finally gaining momentum after losing numerous WWE Title feuds. However, the United States Championship hasn’t had a memorable feud or reign since John Cena’s open challenges.

SmackDown’s mid card is lacking faces that can give Joe a challenge, so moving to RAW could be just what Joe and the title need. Seeds for a possible feud with Braun Strowman were planted on SmackDown this week and Strowman would be the perfect first feud for Joe on RAW.

As for Balor and the Intercontinental Championship, the belt has lost some steam since The Miz and Roman Reigns held is a couple of years ago. Balor is coming off a lackluster feud with Bobby Lashley and needs fresh feuds. Fans have been wanting Balor on SmackDown for a while now since there are so many feuds he can have on the Blue Brand including Shinsuke Nakamura, Russev. Randy Orton and AJ Styles to name a few. He can also hook up with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and reform the Club if needed.

Samoa Joe and Finn Balor and their respective belts NEED new feuds to add some prestige and meaning to the belts, and the two swapping brands can be just what is needed in order to make these two and the belts meaningful again.

