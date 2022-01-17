3 WWE Superstars who entered the Royal Rumble last more than once 

The Royal Rumble is just a few days away, and the build-up to this year's event is exciting.

Anyone who enters late into the battle royale has more chances of winning. After all, what could be better than entering at the end?

Some of the superstars not only managed to land the last spot, they also got it more than once. Out of the 38 Royal Rumble matches so far, three superstars have entered last multiple times.

Let's see who these three superstars are. Tell us in the comment section who is your favorite #30 entrant.

#3. Dolph Ziggler - Royal Rumble 2015 and 2018

Dolph Ziggler is the most recent superstar to have entered the match last twice. He did so within three years only.

In 2015, when the timer for the last entry ticked off to zero, The Show-off came smashing in. He eliminated Cesaro and Bad News Barrett in an attempt to win the 30-man match. However, the mighty alliance of Kane and The Big Show was way too much for him.

He entered the last position again three years later. The event is remembered for Rey Mysterio's return. However, it wasn't much of a memory for Ziggler. He entered the ring, eliminated Goldust and then got eliminated by Finn Balor within a couple of minutes.

#2. The Big Show - Royal Rumble 2009 and 2012

Entering number 30 is a great advantage. But when a giant like The Big Show gets the spot, it means menace. Show is one of three superstars to have entered the Royal Rumble in the last spot more than once.

He stormed the ring in 2009 at #30. Though he didn't get much time, the former WWE Champion managed to eliminate six superstars. His pursuit was derailed by Randy Orton, who ultimately won the event.

Three years later, The Big Show entered last again. He spent just two minutes in the ring and threw The Miz, Jack Swagger, Cody Rhodes and Dolph Ziggler over the top rope. However, the Big Show was again eliminated by The Apex Predator.

#1. The Undertaker - Royal Rumble 1997, 2003 and 2007

The Undertaker is the only superstar to enter 30th thrice. Also, he is the only man among these superstars to win a Royal Rumble.

In 1997, The Undertaker entered last and battled it out against his long-time enemy, Mankind. His chances of winning were high. However, Steve Austin tossed him over the top-rope. Eventually, Austin became the one to stand tall in the match.

The next time he entered last was in 2003. He eliminated a total of five superstars - John Cena, Jamal, Kane, Maven, and Batista. This time, he managed to survive as one of the only two guys left. Brock Lesnar finally eliminated him to win the Rumble.

In 2007, The Undertaker became the first superstar to enter the last position thrice. He also became the first superstar to win the event after entering last.

After eliminating a dominating Khali and MVP, it came down to the final two - The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. After some back and forth, The Deadman won the match, which is hwas only Royal Rumble victory.

Edited by Vishal Kataria