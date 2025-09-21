3 Names better suited to induct Stephanie McMahon into WWE Hall of Fame than The Undertaker

WWE Wrestlepalooza became an emotional night for Stephanie McMahon as she was revealed as the first person to be inducted into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame. This happened when The Undertaker appeared in the American Bada*s gimmick and made this announcement.The Billion Dollar Princess got emotional and hugged The Deadman after the declaration.&quot;I said, are you ready? Because it is my esteemed honor to be able to induct you as the first in the class of 2026 WWE Hall of Fame,&quot; The Phenom said.Although The Deadman was a great choice for Stephanie's induction, in this article, we will discuss three names better suited for this Hall of Fame induction announcement.#3. Triple HTriple H is not only the Chief Content Officer of the company but also the husband of Stephanie McMahon in real life. This makes him a more suitable person to have announced the induction of the 48-year-old star into the Hall of Fame in 2026.The Stamford-based promotion also shared backstage footage of the power couple, where Stephanie got emotional and hugged the King of the Kings. If The Game had inducted Stephanie at Wrestlepalooza, it would have added a more emotional element to the entire announcement.#2. Shane McMahonShane McMahon also has a real-life relationship with Stephanie McMahon, as they are brother and sister. Shane and Stephanie have also been part of television storylines many times and even stood against each other as authority figures.Instead of The Deadman, Shane could have been a better choice for the Hall of Fame induction of the former WWF World Women's Champion. Also, Shane's return at Wrestlepalooza could have been a genuine surprise for the audience, as he hasn't been on television for a long time.#1. Former WWE boss Vince McMahonCorb💔💨 @HeartBreakCorbLINKTHEY SHOWN THE GOAT VINCE ON ESPN!!! #WrestlepaloozaVince McMahon is another name in the list who seems like a better option to have inducted The Billion Dollar Princess. The former WWE Chairman is Stephanie's real-life father. In recent years, Vince has not been on television due to his ongoing controversial lawsuit.Despite this, the company could have had him return to make his announcement at WWE Wrestlepalooza. A father making a Hall of Fame announcement for his daughter would have been a great moment to witness.Also, a Vince McMahon appearance could have shaken up the internet and generated major aftermath buzz for the Indianapolis show. However, sadly, this didn't happen, and instead, The Deadman inducted Stephanie at the latest premium live event.