3 Names The Undertaker was known by before arriving in the WWE

The Undertaker wrestled in a lot of places before coming to WWE.

His names during this time ranged from hilarious ones to ones that suited his persona.

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Undertaker; The Undertaker with Paul Heyman

The Undertaker has always been one of the most forbidding and seemingly indestructible part of WWE. Since his debut for the company back in 1990 at Survivor Series, he has etched a path of destruction through the roster, bringing dread with him.

Over time, The Undertaker became one of the more beloved legendary Superstars, known not only for his work ethic but also for his loyalty to WWE. When other wrestlers were leaving WWE to go to WCW, Undertaker stayed strong and became one of the major reasons that WWE was able to make it through the Monday Night Wars.

However, believe it or not, there was a time when The Undertaker wrestled before joining WWE. During this time, he wrestled for various other promotions, including WCCW, Continental Wrestling Association, and for a very short time, WCW.

In that time, he was not known as The Undertaker and instead wrestled under various other names.

In this article, we will be looking at three other names that The Undertaker was known by, before arriving in WWE.

Let's get into it without any further ado!

#3 Texas Red

Undertaker as Texas Red

When wrestlers begin their careers, they do so wherever they get their first opportunity. For The Undertaker, one of his first opportunities was for World Class Championship Wrestling in 1987, after having trained under Buzz Sawyer.

In this time, he began his wrestling journey wearing a mask and was known as Texas Red. Texas Red dressed in red gear, and later dressed in black wrestling gear with a mask, with only some red on it.

Advertisement

He was younger during this time and was still learning the business, but he could not have had a better man to learn with, as he was accompanied by Percy Pringle, who would later be his manager in WWE as Paul Bearer.

1 / 2 NEXT