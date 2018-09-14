3 NBA stars who would make great WWE wrestlers

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 528 // 14 Sep 2018, 22:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could the king find himself in the WWE?

NBA players are natural athletes who usually have the height and frame that WWE looks for. This means that there is always the possibility that players could cross over into professional wrestling.

One of the most famous basketball players of all time, Shaquille O'Neil has recently made appearances and has teased further potential matches in the WWE. Along the same lines, here are three current sportsperson in NBA that would be best suited to a future wrestling career.

#3 DaMarcus Cousins

Cousins recently attracted heat for joining the Golden State Warriors

Whilst DaMarcus Cousins is one of the best players in the NBA, his recent move to the Golden State Warriors has attracted negative headlines. This is not the first time that Cousins has caused controversy. The big man's outspoken nature has resulted in him repeatedly clashing with his former teams and he was even fined by the NBA for cursing at fans.

Cousins is widely known for his bad temper and repeatedly gets into confrontations with both players and coaches. The American stands at 6'11 whilst also possessing an athletic ability that is not found in many other big men. This combined with his ability to attract constant heat, would make Cousins the perfect addition to the WWE roster.

1 / 3 NEXT