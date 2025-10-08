3 New Bloodline members who could debut in WWE at Crown Jewel 2025

By Love Verma
Published Oct 08, 2025 04:04 GMT
Major Bloodline member might debut at Crown Jewel.

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 is set to air live on October 11, 2025, from RAC Arena, Perth, WA. Roman Reigns is set to compete on the show and will be locking horns against Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight match.

Over the past few premium live events, we have seen new Bloodline members making their debut in the company, with Talla Tonga and JC Mateo being the latest examples.

In this article, we will discuss three new Bloodline members who could debut in WWE at the forthcoming Premium Live event.

#3. Lance Anoaʻi might make his debut in WWE

Last year, Lance Anoaʻi reportedly signed a contract with WWE, but the Samoan star has yet to make his debut. Reports disclosed that the injury was the reason Lance did not make his debut last year.

However, Crown Jewel 2025 could be the place where Lance finally arrives in WWE and joins forces with the OG Bloodline. Roman Reigns surely needs more backup on his side against The Vision ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames 2025.

Hence, it's probable that the 33-year-old star might debut at the Perth, Australia, show as the newest Bloodline member in the company.

#2. Zilla Fatu might arrive in the Stamford-based promotion

Zilla Fatu is another name on the list who might debut at Crown Jewel 2025. We have already seen many instances where Zilla was in WWE events as part of the crowd.

There are also videos on the internet where Zilla Fatu acknowledged Roman Reigns, hinting that he is on the OTC's side. This sparks the chances that at Crown Jewel 2025, Zilla might debut in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

The arrival of Zilla at the forthcoming PLE will be a genuine surprise and generate major buzz among the audience.

#1. Journey Fatu

Journey Fatu is currently working in the independent wrestling circuit. However, his name is already a noteworthy buzz among the audience. His few videos also went viral on the internet, where fans were impressed with his in-ring skills.

If Journey debuts at Crown Jewel this year, he could be a great addition to the Bloodline Saga. Like Jacob Fatu, Journey possesses impressive powerhouse abilities combined with exceptional speed.

His inclusion in the main roster will allow the company to make the roster more stacked. Further, it will be an intriguing twist in the Bloodline Saga, especially if the story aligns with Roman Reigns & The Usos.

Edited by Angana Roy
