[WATCH] Zilla Fatu shows up to WWE RAW; acknowledges Roman Reigns

By Aashrit Satija
Published Jul 24, 2025 12:08 GMT
Zilla Fatu is the cousin of Roman Reigns [Image credits: Zilla
Zilla Fatu is the cousin of Roman Reigns [Image credits: Zilla's and WWE's Instagram handles]

WWE Superstars The Usos' cousin, Zilla Fatu, was recently spotted on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The clip showcased Fatu acknowledging Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief.

Zilla Fatu is the son of the late great Umaga. The Anoa'i family member started his professional wrestling career in 2023 with Booker T's Reality of Wrestling (ROW) promotion. In such a short span, Fatu has become one of the most popular names on the independent circuit and currently holds four titles: the ROW Championship, the 4th Rope Heavyweight Championship, the HOG Crown Jewel Championship, and the GHW World Tag Team Championship.

A fan recently uploaded a video on X (fka Twitter) that showcased Zilla Fatu supporting his cousin, Roman Reigns, from the crowd during this week's RAW. The ROW star could be seen acknowledging the OTC as his Tribal Chief.

Check out the clip below:

Booker T talked about Zilla Fatu eventually joining WWE

During an edition of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed that Zilla Fatu was not in a rush to join World Wrestling Entertainment.

The legend also said he believed that when Fatu would eventually sign with the Stamford-based promotion, he would make a bigger impact than any other wrestler from the past 30 years.

"Zilla Fatu? He's gonna be primed for the WWE when he gets there," Booker T said. "I just talked to him about WWE and making that move, and one thing about this kid, he's not, you know, in a rush or anything to make it. But trust me, when he makes it, he's going to make the biggest impact that you have seen from any young star to come along in this business perhaps in the last 30 years."
Zilla Fatu has already proven his worth on the independent circuit by winning several titles, and many believe he is bound to be in WWE soon. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team will pair him up with his family on television once he signs with the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

