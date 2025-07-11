3 New Bloodline members who could debut in WWE at Saturday Night’s Main Event

The Bloodline story has had massive twists and turns. While Roman Reigns is entirely out of the story, Solo Sikoa has managed to continue the faction’s dominating storylines, keeping the fans engaged with what might happen next.

WWE Backlash featured the surprising debut of JC Mateo, which added a lot of interest to the story. His debut led to tensions escalating between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, which ultimately culminated in Fatu betraying the former Tribal Chief at Money in the Bank, leaving the world stunned.

Furthermore, while the storyline between Fatu and Sikoa led to a singles match between the two men at Night of Champions where another twist left the fans stunned. Tonga Loa made his return to distract the referee, which then led to Hikuleo (aka Tala Tonga) making his debut in the company.

The surprises led to Solo Sikoa pinning Jacob Fatu to become the new United States Champion. Sikoa is now set to defend his title against former Bloodline star Jimmy Uso in a singles match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, which is seemingly set to feature some interferences as well.

However, considering WWE’s recent twists, another new star making his debut in Bloodline is possible. Let’s check out a few names who could be in line to make their debut in the faction.

#3. Journey Fatu

Journey Fatu, the younger brother of Jacob Fatu, has generated considerable buzz on the independent circuit with a mix of both power and attitude.

Journey could be next in line for a massive WWE contract, to join his family, The Bloodine, by betraying his own brother Jacob Fatu, which could end up being the best way to move forward at this point. A potential match between Jacob and Journey could be featured at SummerSlam.

#2. Zilla Fatu

Zilla Fatu, the son of the late Umaga, has already made waves in Reality of Wrestling and has been speculated to make his WWE debut for months now.

With the faction members quite dominant in the squared circle, Zilla Fatu could add more interest to the story. His potential debut at Saturday Night’s Main Event could further open the doors for numerous new storylines.

#1. Bloodline's potential next addition - Lance Anoa'i

Lance Anoa’i garnered a lot of attention with his work in the independent circuit in the past, and reportedly signed a contract with WWE, but hasn’t made his appearance yet. The son of Samu is seemingly dealing with an injury that has kept him out of action.

However, if the star is cleared to compete, he could make his debut at Saturday Night’s Main Event by helping Solo Sikoa retain the United States Championship. This could be the perfect addition to the Bloodline story at this point. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the faction next.

