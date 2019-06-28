3 new matches WWE could confirm next week for Extreme Rules 2019

Lynch and Rollins will defend their titles at Extreme Rules

Extreme Rules is the next pay-per-view of WWE which is set to take place next month. Stomping Grounds was a stupendous show and the expectations will be high for Extreme Rules. Moreover, it will be the final pay-per-view before SummerSlam.

The storylines are gradually progressing for Extreme Rules. WWE already confirmed four matches for Extreme Rules on RAW and SmackDown Live this week. The RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and the Universal Champion Seth Rollins will team up against the team of Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Another match was finalized on RAW this week when the Undertaker made a shocking return. The Phenom will team up with Roman Reigns to take on the team of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. Samoa Joe, on the other hand, will face Kofi Kingston for the WWE Title as the match was confirmed on SmackDown Live. Nikki Cross defeated Bayley to earn a rematch for Alexa Bliss. Bayley and Bliss will lock horns at Extreme Rules.

Considering Extreme Rules is two weeks away, the company could confirm more matches next week. Here we discuss three matches WWE could confirm on the next RAW and SmackDown Live.

#3 Ember Moon and Carmella vs Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Moon and Deville in action

The Women's Tag Team division needs some notable names and WWE is certainly building some new names. The former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon fought Sonya Deville on SmackDown Live this week. Following a distraction from Mandy Rose, Deville managed to pin Moon. Deville and Rose also had a brawl with Moon in the backstage area last week.

Besides Ember Moon, another Superstar is involved in a feud with Rose and Deville. Though Carmella is in 24/7 Title picture, the former SmackDown Women's Champion fought Moon and Deville in the past few weeks. Furthermore, Carmella confronted Rose and Deville on the blue brand this week.

Considering the storyline, WWE is clearly building a new feud. It will not be surprising if Carmella and Ember Moon join hands to face Rose and Deville.

