3 New opponents for Nikki Bella at WWE Evolution 2 now that Liv Morgan is out of action

WWE Superstar Nikki Bella was attacked by Liv Morgan on last week’s episode of RAW. The Miracle Kid delivered a promo on this week’s Monday night show and fired shots at the Hall of Famer to add more fuel to her feud.

However, the Judgment Day member got injured while fighting Kairi Sane in a singles match later in the show. Now, since this will put Morgan out of the picture, here are three new opponents Nikki Bella could face at the upcoming Evolution 2 PLE.

#3. Nia Jax spoiled Nikki Bella’s WWE return

Nikki Bella made a surprising WWE return at the 2025 Royal Rumble. The former two-time Divas Champion entered at the 30th spot, which increased her odds to win the contest by a big margin. However, the Bella Twin ended up losing the Rumble when Nia Jax tossed her off the top rope.

Notably, The Irresistible Force secured nine eliminations in the 30-wrestler contest, the highest ever in a single match. Right now, Nia Jax is trying to secure a title match for the WWE Women’s Championship, and she could gain a lot of momentum if she manages to defeat Nikki Bella.

Like Liv Morgan, Jax also believes that she is the best wrestler in the women’s division. Given that she is also a heel, the 41-year-old could start a feud with Bella and then face her at Evolution.

#2. Paige could return to WWE and face Nikki Bella

Paige was last seen in WWE back in 2022. The 32-year-old was working with AEW until March 2025, when she announced her departure from the Tony Khan-led promotion on her Rulebreakers with Saraya podcast. Following this, it is being widely speculated that she could make a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.

An April 2025 episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge saw WrestleVotes provide an update regarding Paige’s comeback. The report stated that the two-time Divas Champion could make a return at Evolution 2025.

"Nothing in a short term, but I'd imagine once we get to Evolution come July, there's a decent shot she's a part of that; if she's free and clear, which it seems like she is. I'd imagine maybe by the summer she's back. Don't know if it's part-time, full-time, one-time appearance. But I'd imagine come Evolution, she's got a good shot at being there." [From 13:23 onwards]

Paige could target Bella upon her return, who is also a former two-time Divas Champion. This can easily become a big match, especially for several older fans in the WWE Universe.

#1. Stephanie Vaquer could take on Nikki Bella

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Kevin Owens announced that he would be pulling out of the Show of Shows to get neck surgery. This left Randy Orton without an opponent for the Las Vegas premium live event. However, The Viper still made it to ‘Mania and announced an open challenge to all pro wrestlers in the world.

Interestingly, since a similar situation seems to have occurred right now, Nikki Bella could also issue an open challenge at Evolution 2. This challenge could then be responded to by Stephanie Vaquer. The Dark Angel is currently on the rise and wasted no time establishing herself on the main roster.

Taking on Bella would further strengthen the former NXT Women’s Champion's run, especially at Evolution, which is making a comeback after seven years. La Primera could be the perfect replacement for Liv Morgan at the July 13, 2025, premium live event. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Nikki Bella.

