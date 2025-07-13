3 New partners for Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam after Jelly Roll was taken out

WWE SmackDown last night featured the beginning of a massive feud, and Saturday Night’s Main Event added some major developments to it. Jelly Roll made an appearance on the blue brand before he was rudely interrupted by Logan Paul, who said the musician wasn’t welcome in the company.

Randy Orton later made his way out to defend Roll before being hit by a Claymore out of nowhere from Drew McIntyre. While the officials tried to prevent McIntyre from continuing the assault, Logan Paul used the opportunity to attack The Viper. However, Jelly Roll pulled him off and forced him to retreat.

SNME featured Randy Orton bringing Jelly Roll in his corner and McIntyre being accompanied by Logan Paul for their singles match. While The Viper managed to defeat The Scottish Warrior, Jelly Roll took down the social media sensation.

In a surprising turn of events, McIntyre delivered a Claymore to take Roll out. While a tag team match between the two teams is seemingly confirmed for SummerSlam, Jelly Roll could end up missing The Biggest Party of the Summer after the brutal Claymore delivered by The Scottish Warrior.

This could lead to The Viper having a new partner on his side to go up against the heel duo at SummerSlam. Let’s check out three names who could end up being Orton’s partner at SummerSlam.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura has not been seen on WWE TV for weeks now. Considering SummerSlam is on the horizon, the company could bring him back and give him a push once again.

Nakamura could turn face and make his comeback to join Orton against the duo of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. He could even begin a singles feud with The Scottish Warrior in the process.

#2. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is a very dear friend of Randy Orton and has always been beside him when it comes to taking down bullies in WWE. Considering his history with McIntyre and Logan Paul, Zayn could also be a great option for replacing Jelly Roll in the potential tag team match at SummerSlam.

This could allow one of the two stars to finally turn heel and kick off a major singles feud. Both Zayn and Orton have teased embracing their dark side in recent months. SummerSlam could finally witness the big turn.

#1. WWE's Final Boss, The Rock

The Rock has not been seen on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber 2025, and fans have been awaiting his return for months now. However, The Final boss returning for this storyline would be a big surprise, considering he already has a feud against Cody Rhodes unfinished.

The only reason for The Final Boss’ return to join Randy Orton would be his friendship with Jelly Roll. Rocky was recently seen in a video with the musician. Hence, he could return to confront McIntyre for attacking his dear friend. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars heading into SummerSlam.

