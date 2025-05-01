3 New partners for Raquel Rodriguez after Liv Morgan takes time off from WWE

WWE Superstars Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez became the four-time Women’s Tag Team Champions as a duo on RAW after WrestleMania. This week, however, The Miracle Kid said that she wanted a long hiatus for a major movie role she had secured.

Ad

This leaves Rodriguez alone with the Tag Team Titles. If The Judgment Day member isn’t forced to relinquish the title, below are three stars who could become her new tag partner.

#3. Dakota Kai is an old partner of Raquel Rodriguez

Ad

Trending

Raquel Rodriguez made her first-ever WWE appearance on NXT in February 2020 to help Dakota Kai in a street fight against Tegan Nox. They later teamed up, with Rodriguez becoming Kai’s bodyguard. In February 2021, the duo went on to win the inaugural Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Currently, Dakota Kai is a member of Damage CTRL. However, while IYO SKY is the current Women’s World Champion, Kai is directionless following her loss to Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Therefore, although she is part of a different faction, she could rekindle her friendship with Raquel Rodriguez and replace Liv Morgan.

Ad

#2. Rhea Ripley could rejoin The Judgment Day

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rhea Ripley was a pivotal part of The Judgment Day until Dominik Mysterio betrayed her at the 2024 SummerSlam, replacing her with Liv Morgan. Mami got her revenge and the Women’s World Championship from The Miracle Kid on RAW’s Netflix debut episode to finish her rivalry with Morgan and her former faction.

On the Road to WrestleMania, however, The Eradicator showed signs of a heel turn by not accepting a legitimate title loss against IYO SKY and forcibly inserting herself into WrestleMania 41 match card. Despite this, Rhea Ripley lost the Triple Threat match to reclaim her title at The Show of Shows, with SKY retaining the belt.

Ad

Thus, she is back to square one. Interestingly, however, Mami can launch her own revenge tour this time and try to take over The Judgment Day in Liv Morgan’s absence. The Miracle Kid had captured the heel crew during her injury hiatus. Now, she could return the favor and one-up Morgan by getting her faction back and stealing her tag team partner.

The Judgment Day currently wants to retain all the gold it can to stay at the top of the food chain of the RAW roster. Therefore, the heel crew might accept The Eradicator back into its fold.

Ad

#1. Bayley could join hands with Raquel Rodriguez

Ad

Bayley has been seeing a downward career trajectory since the 2024 SummerSlam. After losing the WWE Women’s Championship to Nia Jax at the premium live event, she has struggled to maintain her top card status. She couldn’t regain her title and also failed to make an impact in the 2025 Royal Rumble, despite winning the contest in 2024.

She was also the first woman to be legally eliminated from this year’s Elimination Chamber after Naomi was declared unfit to compete following an attack by a returning Jade Cargill. Her pursuit of the women’s Intercontinental Championship also ended in failure, and she was forced to team up with Lyra Valkyria after her defeat to compete for the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Ad

However, her WrestleMania 41 spot was stolen by Becky Lynch, who ambushed her and teamed up with Valkyria. Since she was after the Women’s Tag Team Championship anyway and also needed to elevate her career, Bayley could ally with The Judgment Day and team up with Raquel Rodriguez.

Her feud with Lynch could also allow her to gain a favorable position with the heel faction. It will be intriguing to see if Raquel Rodriguez gets to keep the Women’s Tag Team Championship and finds a new partner on WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More