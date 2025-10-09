3 New WWE managers for the OG Bloodline

Roman Reigns has once again returned to WWE with his ultimate OTC character, and fans have been loving every second of it. The Tribal Chief has been featured in a feud against The Vision since RAW after WrestleMania, and has ended up going back and forth with the stars multiple times now.

Reigns is currently being featured alongside Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, and the trio is seemingly planning to take the Vision down, proving the ultimate dominance over the entire roster. While Jey, Jimmy, and Reigns have reunited, WWE has been featuring some cracks in the OG Bloodline, which could end up being the turning point of the story.

Sami Zayn’s potential addition could make things more interesting, and with WarGames right around the corner, the reunion makes perfect sense, and could enter the match as the ultimate opponents for the Vision. However, this version of the OG Bloodline does not have Paul Heyman anymore, which is a major drawback.

To fill in the manager’s spot, WWE could bring back a legend or two and make things much more interesting for Survivor Series. Let’s check out a few names to stand beside the OG Bloodline as their managers.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi

One of the biggest names in the entire Samoan dynasty, to make an impact in the industry, is WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. The latter could play a perfect role as the manager to the OG Bloodline, and Roman Reigns could finally get someone on his side that he could trust.

The potential addition of Rikishi could not only end up being an incredible storyline in its own right, but could also add excitement for the rivalry between the OG Bloodline and The Vision at a massive stage like Survivor Series.

#2. Armando Estrada

Veteran manager Armando Estrada has a long history with the entire Samoan dynasty and has proved to be one of the best managers in the industry. Estrada has not been featured on WWE TV for years now, and fans would love to see the star make his return to the company and prove why he always deserved to be in the company.

Estrada could join the OG Bloodline and add a new twist to the rivalry to make headlines all around the world, and further make the story more intense as well as interesting.

#1. The Rock

The Rock vs Roman Reigns is a rivalry that fans have been waiting for. Both stars have not come face-to-face with each other for months now, and fans are still waiting to see a rivalry brew between the two cousins.

The People’s Champion could take up the role of a manager to set up a feud with Reigns and finally give the fans what they want. Time will only tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

