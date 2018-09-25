3 NXT graduates who could become the next WWE Champion

Andrade "Cien" Almas

The WWE Championship is a world championship created and promoted by the WWE on the SmackDown brand. It is one of two world titles for WWE's main roster, alongside the WWE Universal Championship that was created for the RAW brand as a result of the 2016 draft.

The present holder of the title is AJ Styles, who is in his second reign. AJ defeated The Modern day Maharaja Jinder Mahal, who was the 50th WWE Champion in the company's history, to win his second WWE Championship.

With Styles defeating Samoa Joe at Hell in a Cell PPV, answers are being sought for who will end the champ’s regime with the belt. The blue brand is full of fresh main-event talents, so lets look at three new superstars who are the most likely to dethrone The Phenomenal One.

#3 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe with the WWE Championship

AJ Styles tapped out to the Coquina Clutch locked by Samoa Joe at Hell in a Cell, but the referee didn‘t see that. Instead, he counted till three with Joe’s shoulders down and declared AJ Styles the winner. The Samoan Submission Machine will get one more opportunity to win the WWE Championship when the two superstars meet again in Melbourne, Australia.

Joe’s chances of becoming the next WWE Champion are high after how he lost at Hell in A Cell. WWE loves to make history, and the Super Show-Down event presents them with an opportunity to create history, by having the first major title shift to take place on the continent.

Samoa Joe hasn’t won a Championship in WWE since he was in NXT, and it is being speculated that this would be the ultimate opportunity that will put him on the map after spending over 18 months on the main roster.

