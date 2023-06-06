3 NXT Superstars who can be in men's Money in the Bank match

Like every year, the Money in the Bank ladder matches are set to have stacked lineups this time as well. The last-minute addition of an NXT star would only make things more exciting.

The current plan is for both ladder matches to feature six superstars each. But if last year's event is anything to go by, there is always room for an extra competitor or two.

Therefore, it's not completely out of the question for WWE to have an NXT star compete in the men's Money in the Bank bout this year. This could be a great opportunity for someone to make a splash on arrival and mix it up with established names on the main roster.

But which NXT superstar should get this opportunity? Well, there are quite a few options.

Below are the three top ones.

#3. Ilja Dragunov introduces the main roster to 'Unbesiegbar'

When it comes to WWE Superstars who have all the tools to be key players in the near future, Ilja Dragunov is someone to look out for.

The 29-year-old fireball of unwavering intensity has already made his mark on the developmental scene. He was the one who ended Gunther's legendary NXT UK Championship reign. Ilja was also the one who redefined chaos with this hard-hitting last-man-standing clash with Dijak at NXT Battleground 2023.

Now, expect Unbesiegbar to make his main roster arrival soon. And what better way to make a memorable debut than by invading this year's men's Money in the Bank field? The scary thing is that he wouldn't even look out of place.

#2. Dragon Lee makes an early case for Mr. Money in the Bank

The ladder matches in question would've gotten old quickly, had there not been risk-takers involved in them. These risks often come in the form of audacious, high-flying stunts, something that NXT superstar Dragon Lee is very familiar with.

While Lee hasn't been a part of WWE's Tuesday-night show for long, he has already established his presence. In barely a couple of months, he has had some high-profile clashes with the best that NXT has to offer.

With his untapped potential ready to take him to unfathomable heights, a Money in the Bank appearance doesn't seem totally out of the question.

The Boy Wonder throwing it down with Ricochet could result in an outrageous moment, or more, that fans will look back on for years to come.

#1. Bron Breakker ruthlessly kicks off his rise to superstardom

This year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event will emanate from the UK. Given the fans' unreal enthusiasm at Clash at the Castle last year, WWE has got to feature a groundbreaking moment during the event. This calls for a much-awaited call-up: Bron Breakker.

Having already accomplished everything there is in NXT, the second-generation star is fully ready to make the big bucks. While the two-time NXT Champion has already appeared on RAW a couple of times, it's been over a year since his last appearance.

So, Bron Breakker being a last-minute addition to the men's Money in the Bank ladder match could genuinely leave the crowd and viewers in awe. He could shine in a loss and give fans a glimpse of the destruction that will follow WWE Superstars in the future.

