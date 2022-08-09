3 NXT Superstars who could potentially dethrone Bron Breakker

He is the current reigning NXT Champion. He's been booked to look like a 200 plus pound powerhouse and is more than likely set for a huge push on the main roster once it's time for him to be called up.

He's called Bron Breakker and although he has his fair share of detractors, he's luckily been able to evade any significant amount of criticism. Still, as dominant as Bron is, there comes a time when every champion must pass the torch to someone else.

In NXT's case, that certain someone else is usually a young, hungry, up-and-coming prospect destined for big things in the years that follow. Here are a few wrestlers who could potentially dethrone the current champion.

#3 The albatross of the wrestling world, Grayson Waller

Alas, this 32 year old boil-on-the-face of life has the potential to be one of Bron's greatest foes.

He's spent the better part of his tenure portraying the obnoxiously, conceited albatross of NXT 2.0 and considering the fact that he gets virtually no love when his music hits, it's safe to say that turning Waller into a heel was the right call this past November 2021.

Since his turn to the dark side, Grayson has managed to elicit negative reactions far and wide from the fans on a weekly basis.

His actions are often heinous, his promos are almost always douchebag level ear sores, and his wardrobe is hideous enough to make any aspiring haute couture fashion designer quit out of sheer and utter disgust.

He's not a bird, he isn't a plane, either but he could be your next NXT Champion. If not for the fact that he's quite talented, then it will surely be due to the fact that this will give the fans a reason to hate him even more.

#2 The NXT North American Champion, Carmelo Hayes

If you were to walk up to any NXT fan and ask them to list their top 5, you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who wouldn't include the current North American Champion, Carmelo Hayes.

As of August 2022, Hayes is recognized as having the longest combined tenure as the North American Champion. After factoring in previous champions like Adam Cole, Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano, and Roderick Strong, this accomplishment sounds all the more astonishing.

Although Hayes has established himself as a breakout star, he's yet to face the current NXT Champion Bron Breakker for the aforementioned title. This could change shortly, but no one knows how soon.

For now, the A Champion's time is preoccupied with his reign as the North American title holder.

#1 The current number 1 contender, JD McDonagh

There was once a time when JD ruled the UK as the Cruiserweight Champion. Now the former Jordan Devlin has his eyes set on a different prize: The NXT Championship.

JD ambushed the current champ at this year's Great American Bash and the two have been feuding ever since. They're set to do battle at NXT's Heatwave event on August 16,2022 and there's a possibility he may come out on top.

Compared to the two aforementioned entries, JD McDonagh is definitely a wild card. Besides a few appearances during the pandemic era, he hasn't made much of a splash in the United States. Still, there's potential.

JD doesn't have Grayson Waller level heat with the fans just yet, but he does get some pretty loud responses every time he cuts a promo. In today's modern era of wrestling, legit heel heat is a rarity.

If you add the fact that he's no slouch in the ring, a title reign may not seem like a stretch in the future.

