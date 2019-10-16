3 observations from WWE RAW (October 14, 2019)

Seth Rollins went berserk and burnt down the Firefly Fun House!

The final night of this year's WWE draft concluded on RAW this week, which featured a lot of contrasting moments but failed to make a huge impact amongst the fans.

Many segments and matches booked for last night's episode could have made it a huge success but, for some reason - mostly the underwhelming execution or creative direction - made the episode hit-and-miss.

The Tyson Fury-Braun Strowman segment ended before things could escalate and some fans were mixed on Seth Rollins burning down the Firefly Fun House, too.

It wasn't all bad though, as there is potential to still capitalize on certain feuds at the moment.

Let's take a look at some observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW (October 14, 2019):

#3 The Lashley-Lana-Rusev love triangle is an entertaining mess of a storyline

The Attitude Era was controversial for a variety of reasons. Both the excessive violence and the cheesy segments were a huge part of WWE's most celebrated era.

The Lashley-Lana-Rusev love triangle embodies the 'cheesy' aspects of the Attitude Era.

It is scandalous, suggestive and definitely not something you'd want to watch with your kids running around. But, it is undoubtedly entertaining.

Now there are 'cleaner' ways to entertain your audience in today's political climate, but to be quite honest, this hot mess of a segment was made to create controversy in the first place.

The latter half of the draft was quite dull, and it didn't seem like fans were actively responding to several matches on last night's card. It's hard to sit through a 3-hour weekly event especially when you know that the writers are banking on one particular moment to steal the show (Rollins-Wyatt segment at the end of the episode).

So while most of the night felt like a drag to sit through, maybe a 'little bit of the risqué' wasn't the worst thing to happen during the episode.

