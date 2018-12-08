3 most shocking WWE moments of 2018

Dean Ambrose turning on Seth Rollins after winning the Raw tag-team champiobships was a huge shocker

Time sure does fly as another great year in WWE passes by in quick fashion with 2018 coming to an end. It has been a decent year for WWE with plenty of shocking moments that had fans all over the world on the edge of their seat.

WWE was not short of surprises this year either as fans witnessed moments that looked like a pipe-dream a few years ago.

As this list is a really short one, there are a few honorable mentions that deserve acknowledgement and recognition. These honorable mentions are as follows:

Rey Mysterio returns to WWE after 4 years in the 2018 Royal Rumble. Charlotte defeats Asuka at Wrestlemania to end Asuka's undefeated streak. Dean Ambrose turns his back on Seth Rollins seconds after winning the Raw tag-team championship on the October 22nd edition of Raw.

Now, let's get down to 3 of the most shocking moments of 2018.

#3 Ronda Rousey makes a surprise appearance at Royal Rumble 2018 after the conclusion of the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match.

Ronda Rousey set foot in a WWE arena for the first time at this year's Royal Rumble

In the weeks leading up to the first ever women's royal rumble match, the rumor mill was running hot with numerous reports suggesting the debut of Ronda Rousey at the historical event.

However, many fans were still shocked (and a little disappointed) when 'The Baddest Woman on the Planet' made an unannounced appearance, mere seconds after Asuka won the inaugural women's royal rumble match. This moment is often under-rated and overlooked as fans criticize Rousey for stealing the spotlight from Asuka, who had just won the first ever women's royal rumble.

Rousey went on to sign a contract to compete on Raw, decimated Stephanie McMahon at Wrestlemania in a mixed tag-match and dominated the entire Raw women's division.

