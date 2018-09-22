3 of the most under-utilized WWE stars today

Not everyone gets the opportunities that they deserve

As the top professional wrestling promotion, it's inevitable that WWE has a massive roster loaded with immense talent. Although, We get at least seven hours of WWE programming weekly (excluding pay-per-views and WWE Network specials), WWE is unable to give a majority of their talented stars something worthwhile to do on television.

Moreover, given that WWE has ended the twice-a-month brand-exclusive pay-per-views, many talents in the mid-card and tag-team division are unable to make it to the monthly pay-per-view. This leaves a bitter taste in the mouth of hardcore fans who support hardworking, full-time talents.

Having said that, let's look at 3 of the most under-utilized stars in WWE today.

#3. The Revival

It's a shame that The Revival is on this list. The Revival's wrestling style brings back memories of The Road Warriors, The Hart Foundation and Demolition. These two are the most technically gifted tag-team the WWE Universe has seen in recent memory.

Although, 'The Top Guys' had quite the run in NXT when they dominated the tag-team division there for nearly two years, putting on innumerable classics with the likes of American Alpha and Authors of Pain. Their main roster run has been abysmal, to say the least. Whenever it looked as if the duo started gaining some momentum, their push came to a halt, owing to injuries and lack of direction.

These two lost back-to-back tag-matches to the comedic duo of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. The last time we saw them on television, they were being ruthlessly beaten down by Drew Mcintyre and Dolph Ziggler.

