3 one-night-only WWE reunions that could take place at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is just a few days away, and the fans are anticipating several remarkable moments and storylines. The premium live event is set to feature some of the biggest stars of the entire wrestling industry, and some massive surprises are expected to be featured at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

With some massive matches set, several interferences are expected to take place, specifically during some of those matches. The interference could signal a massive reunion between two stars, which could end up making headlines worldwide. However, the reunion might not last longer than a night.

WWE could feature the reunions to showcase some massive moments to leave the world talking, opening doors for a number of storylines in the future. Let’s check out a few names who could end up reuniting at SummerSlam, just for a night.

#3. Finn Balor and AJ Styles

AJ Styles and Finn Balor share a lot of history. Both men have been best friends at some point in their careers and have managed to make a name for themselves as a tag team as well as singles stars.

AJ Styles is set to battle Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship. While Balor has no matches confirmed at the premium live event, he has been teasing a split from the Judgment Day for quite some time now. SummerSlam could be the stage where Balor comes out to attack Mysterio, helping Styles win the IC Title, reuniting with the Phenomenal One for the night, to punish Dominik.

#2. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria are currently rivals, but SummerSlam could blur those lines. Becky Lynch has been their common enemy, and the gold on her waist makes the storylines more intriguing. Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria are set to battle in a No Disqualification match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.

This could be the perfect opportunity for Bayley to make her presence felt. The Role Model lost the chance to face Becky at the show, but could still take her wrath out on The Man by attacking her and helping Valkyria get the victory.

Both Bayley and Becky could then shake hands, reuniting for the night to take down their common enemy.

#1. Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and Travis Scott

John Cena shocked the world with his heel turn at Elimination Chamber, standing beside The Rock and Travis Scott. The rapper made his presence felt at WrestleMania by helping Cena win the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes.

SummerSlam is set to feature a rematch between Cena and Rhodes, and Scott could appear again, returning to help Cena retain. This could be the best way to reunite both stars for one night, and open up a storyline between Rhodes and Scott for the future. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

