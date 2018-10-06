3 opponents for AJ Styles after Super Show-Down

A Phenomenal Defence

AJ Styles successfully retained his WWE Championship at WWE Super Show-Down, and while there are a lot of people rejoicing over the result, it must be understood that every champion has to be ready to defend his title any given moment.

WWE hosted the grandest event WWE Super Show-Down from Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground, and while the main event of the show wasn't done as of this writing, the WWE Champion successfully defended his family's honour and also the title in a gruesome event.

The fight started before the bell rang, and continued to great levels until it ended. The two wrestlers who know each other from non-WWE days put on a great fight, and the audience loved it to the core. Samoa Joe is known for his work inside the ring, and AJ Styles has been the WWE Champion for a long time now. The match between them was built on a great storyline, and the feud had everyone thinking of what would be the final result during this show.

AJ Styles defended his title, and now with him being the WWE Champion after the show, he would be challenged by some of the best wrestlers on the blue brand. In this article, I look at 3 competitors worthy of being his challenger:

#3 Daniel Bryan

Yes Yes Yes

Daniel Bryan faces The Miz at WWE Super Show-Down where the winner gets a shot at WWE Championship. Daniel is over with the fans, and it would be great if he gets a shot at the WWE Championship.

Daniel winning or fighting the WWE Champion at any night is a sure shot bestseller because he is loved by all, and if he does that after defeating Miz, it would be an instant classic. What happened on Talking Smack a few years ago can only be countered by beating your opponent fair and square for a title opportunity.

