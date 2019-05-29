3 Opponents For CM Punk If He Joins AEW

Could He Return In His Hometown At All Out?

The rumors have begun. All Elite Wrestling released their poster for the all-out event that will take place on August 31st in Chicago the Sears Center, and something caught everyone's eye.

There are stars used in the top right corner of the logo that has a striking resemblance to those of which CM Punk used to use when he was wrestling. A CM Punk return has never been that likely and it isn't very likely now, but it's the most likely it has been since Punk left WWE back in 2014.

With the potential for a best in the world return, one of the main things people are thinking about is if he does return to wrestling and debut for AEW who will he face in the ring. Punk could probably have a good match with most of the elite roster and who knows who he could face should he choose to join the company.

He could face Chris Jericho, or he could face Michael Nakazawa who really knows. But these three, in particular, would be great opponents for the second city saint.

#3 Pentagon Jr

Zero Fear

While this probably shouldn't be his first match back as Penta isn't the biggest star on the roster, this match would be awesome.

Penta is one of those guys where if you have a bad match with him, you are doing something terribly wrong. He's that damn good. He and Punk have never met in a match before and with Punk most likely being a little rusty having not had a proper match since the 2014 royal rumble, Penta would be a great fit to help Punk have a great match. He and Rey Fenix as a tag team are great, but he could be a huge singles star in the future.

