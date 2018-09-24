3 opponents for Seth Rollins after WWE Super Show-Down

Akash Kumar

He should be ready for his next opponent

Seth Rollins is probably one of the most talented superstars in WWE right now. This year is one of the best years for him. He won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 34 and became a Grand Slam champion. Unfortunately, he lost his Championship to Dolph Ziggler when he issued an open challenge for his championship.

Seth Rollins had many opportunities to recapture his title but failed due to the interference of Drew McIntyre. Finally, Seth Rollins recaptured his Intercontinental Championship at Summerslam 2018 with the help of Dean Ambrose. Since then, he is the Intercontinental Champion and also defended his title against Dolph Ziggler last week.

He will be teaming up with his Shield brothers to take on Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, and the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia. Here, we are going to look at 3 potential opponents for Seth Rollins after Super Show-Down.

#1 Dolph Ziggler

They had a few iconic moments before.

Both Dolph and Seth are incredible athletes and a match between them will steal the show. Imagine a Ladder Match between these two great athletes. These two high flying superstars will steal the show when they are provided the opportunity to do so.

Dolph Ziggler will certainly want to finish his business with Seth Rollins by beating him for Intercontinental Championship to become the next Intercontinental Champion. He is the most deserving one to get a match against Seth Rollins for his title.

#2 Finn Balor

He needs a big push.

Finn Balor defeated Seth Rollins to became the first Universal Champion, but he had to relinquish his title due to his shoulder injury. After his return to the ring, the things never were the same for Finn Balor, and he did not get the proper opportunity to prove his abilities. He even did not get a match in the recently concluded Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

WWE officials should understand the value of Finn Balor. He has great in-ring abilities and WWE should use that to gain profits. He should be given a match against Seth Rollins WWE and should allow Finn to win the title. Finn Balor has been waiting for this for a very long time.

