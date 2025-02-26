3 Opponents for 'The Demon' Finn Balor at WWE WrestleMania 41

'The Demon' Finn Balor was one of WWE's most threatening and dominant characters. Under the face paint, Balor always brought a renewed energy to the ring never seen before.

Ad

The Demon gimmick was a hit among NXT fans before Finn Balor brought it to the main roster. However, the creative team watered it and handed The Demon his first loss against Roman Reigns.

It was closely followed by Balor’s second loss with the face paint on at WrestleMania 39. He lost a Hell in a Cell Match to Edge at the show, likely ending The Demon’s run in WWE.

Ad

Trending

Triple H could revive the character and give it another dominant run to get the Judgment Day leader back on track. That could see The Prince return as The Demon at WrestleMania 41.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Check out the three potential opponents for ‘The Demon’ Finn Balor at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#3. Bron Breakker would drop his Intercontinental Championship

Ad

WWE RAW had a few interesting segments on Monday night. One top spot saw a stare-down between Bron Breakker and Finn Balor that intrigued many fans.

The two stars could get into a program for the Intercontinental Championship heading into WrestleMania 41. Judgment Day recently received a boost with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, and he could follow suit.

While it looks like AJ Styles will challenge Breakker for the title at The Show of Shows, Triple H could add Finn Balor to the mix. He could defeat the two men to win the title as The Demon and get back in the game on RAW.

Ad

#2. Uncle Howdy needs to be on the WWE WrestleMania 41 card

Uncle Howdy is leading the babyface team of The Wyatt Sicks in WWE. The faction was recently moved to SmackDown and is struggling to find a good rivalry. The stars of the faction may get a match on the WrestleMania card to stay relevant.

Triple H could book the faction’s leader to take on the leader of RAW’s premiere faction. Finn Balor could bring back his former character for the big match to take on the masked superstar.

Ad

It would be incredible to see the two men go head to head. Balor is always dangerous as his alter ego, and it would be great to see him score a win at the show.

#1. Dominik Mysterio could backstab Finn Balor

Ad

Tensions are rising within Judgment Day, and even a title win for the faction may not make Finn too happy. Dominik Mysterio acts like the group leader and makes decisions behind Balor’s back.

The two men have been at odds recently, and a full-blown rivalry may be coming. WWE fans could see Dominik backstab Finn soon and bring a new member to the faction, just like he’s wanted to for weeks.

That could see Triple H book a top match between the two men at WrestleMania 41. The freshly turned babyface could bring back The Demon gimmick to get fans behind him for the bout and get ahead on the RAW roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback