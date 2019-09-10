3 outcomes that can happen during this week's episode of Monday Night RAW (09-Sep-2019)

Stunner, Running Powerslam or Curb Stomp

WWE RAW will be explosive, and with so many combustible elements in one show at the same time, things can explode any instant. The Texas Rattlesnake returns to RAW since the Reunion episode, and his mere presence can uplift the ratings.

The King of the Ring tournament continues this week, and we shall witness three of the best performers square it off in the ring. With the sights on being called the King of the Ring 2019, they would leave no stone unturned to defeat their opponents and be called the winner.

Ricochet has a lot of momentum going behind him, but he is also responsible for ending Drew McIntyre's dream to be a part of the King of the Ring tournament during the initial match. The big question however remains is if Drew will have anything to do with Ricochet's loss during the match this week (in case that does happen).

Also, Bayley and Sasha Banks take on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch during this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Man and The Queen have been beaten by the best friends, and the wrestlers on the receiving end of these chair shots may get the right retribution when they face off this week on RAW.

While various segments will be a part of the show, let's look at the three major ones and their possible outcome as well. So without further ado, let's get down to it:

#3 Bayley and Sasha Banks fight Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

WWE’s Four Horsewomen

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and The Queen Charlotte Flair team up to take on SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and The Boss Sasha Banks.

With this being the perfect showcase between four of WWE's biggest women's wrestlers it is a confirmed thing that the heel team will get the upper hand to elevate the story.

Outcome: Bayley and Sasha Banks win

#2 King of the Ring continues

Triple Threat Match

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW will see three of the best wrestlers on Monday Nights square off against each other to move forward in the King of the Ring Tournament. Not only is the tournament a testament to their skills, but it is also a way to push them into becoming the next big star.

With the three wrestlers currently in action, I for one think that Drew will attack Ricochet while Chad Gable will interfere and cost Samoa Joe the opportunity. The aforementioned aspects confirm that Baron Corbin will walk out as the winner of tonight's bout.

Outcome: Baron Corbin wins the match and advances to the finals

#1 Universal Championship Contract Signing

The three people involved in the Universal Championship contract signing are perfect for anything to happen between the ropes. With Stone Cold officiating a contract signing, one can rest assured that you follow whatever The Texas Rattlesnake says because he commands every segment when inside the squared circle. Braun Strowman expressed his concerns last week, and they may become a reality this week.

Outcome: Contract signing leads to a running power slam on Stone Cold Steve Austin by Braun Strowman